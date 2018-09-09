District 35 Senate Candidate Esposito: “I Believe We Have Our Opponent Worried About the Upcoming General Election”

From Frank Esposito, an Independent Senatorial Candidate for District 35:

The State Senate race for District 35 is heating up and the political shenanigans are starting. Frank Esposito and Team 35 are reporting that we have been victimized by political sign theft and have reported the activities to the Harford County Sheriff’s office.

The thefts were in the area of Poole Rd., Arena Rd., Paradise Rd., and Rt. 1 Darlington. Two attempted thefts were at Rt. 440 @ Rt. 136 and another location on Rt. 1

“I believe we have our opponent worried about the upcoming general election therefore, the only option at this point is to resort to dirty tactics. We may have lost 4 signs but we have not lost 4 political campaigns; we are in good shape! This is what the people are sick of. We look forward to November 6th”. Esposito said.

Frank Esposito is an Independent Senatorial Candidate for District 35 placed on the ballot by the people of Harford and Cecil County.

For more information, please call 443.506.2679 or visit www.team35.net

Thank you,

Frank Esposito