New E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center New Open at Bel Air MVA Branch

From the Maryland Transportation Authority:

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced the grand opening of the new E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center at the Bel Air MVA Branch.

“From reducing tolls for the first time in 50 years to providing free transponders with no monthly fee, there’s never been an easier time for Marylanders to use EZPass for a faster, more cost-effective way to work or the beach,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

At the Bel Air MVA Branch, customers can sign up for E-ZPass Maryland, update their account, pay video tolls and have face-to-face interaction with a customer service representative.

“In support of Governor Larry Hogan’s customer-service initiative, the MDTA is thrilled to provide our E-ZPass customers an easier way to get the service they deserve,” said MDTA Executive Director Kevin C. Reigrut.

In addition to the new center in Bel Air, the MDTA continues serving customers at the Gaithersburg, Beltsville and Glen Burnie MVA branches. Earlier this year, the MDTA began selling E-ZPass “On the Go” transponders at MVA eStores.

“We strive to be a ‘one-stop shop’ for customer service needs and are always looking for new ways to deliver premier service to Maryland residents,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Christine Nizer. “We hope many customers will enjoy the convenience of having an E-ZPass Maryland Customer Service Center at our Bel Air Branch.”

On May 23, as a sequel to his 2015 Toll Roll Back Plan, Governor Hogan announced that the MDTA permanently eliminated its $7.50 E-ZPass Maryland standard transponder fee for all new customers, putting $46 million back into Marylanders’ wallets. Since the Governor’s announcement, the MDTA has issued more than 50,000 new standard transponders – more than doubled when compared to this time last year. Additionally, the MDTA opened more than 13,000 new E-ZPass Maryland accounts during this time period.

Customers using E-ZPass Maryland save 25 percent or more on Maryland tolls. At the Bay Bridge, the savings increases to 37.5 percent, or $2.50 for an E-ZPass customer versus $4.00 using cash. Additional E-ZPass benefits include an enhanced customer experience at toll plazas, time savings when traveling, improved air quality by lowering emissions, and, by far, the most efficient toll payment method.

There’s never been a better time to join E-ZPass Maryland!