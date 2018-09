From Harford County government:

Green Road from Long Corner Road to the Baltimore County Line is closed to all through traffic for approximately 10 months for a planned bridge reconstruction project. School buses and emergency vehicles are not allowed through and detour signs are posted. Please make other arrangements if you travel on this roadway.

If you have any questions please call (410) 638-3217 ext. 2442 or e-mail tapistel@harfordcountymd.gov.