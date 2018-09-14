State Secretary of Budget and Management Tours Harford Schools and Project Sites

From Del. Andrew Cassilly:

Governor Hogan’s cabinet member pays a visit to Harford County.

The Secretary of Budget and Management, David Brinkley, visited several Harford County sites receiving additional State funding during the 2018 legislative budget. Secretary Brinkley was accompanied on Monday’s tour by members of the Harford Delegation, County Council, and town officials. Senator Bob Cassilly, Senator JB Jennings, Delegate Susan McCommas, Councilman Joe Woods, and Councilman Dick Slutsky were some of those who attended the tour.

The chiller replacement at Fallston Middle School and the new Havre De Grace Middle/ High school were two projects receiving funding from the State. Members of the Facilities and Construction Department from HCPS were on hand to answer questions about the school projects. Secretary Brinkley commended the school system for their maintenance program and looking for ways to maximize efficiencies, such as combining the middle and high schools into one building. The Secretary also praised Senator Cassilly for his tireless efforts to secure State funding for the Havre de Grace School.

Members of the tour witnessed firsthand the construction project moving as scheduled. Much of the site preparation has been completed and foundation work is well underway. The chiller replacement for Fallston Middle School is currently under design and expected to start this fall after the cooling season.

Other sites visited include the Maryland American Water – Winters Run Intake, Aberdeen Festival Park Playground Expansion, and a tour of Havre de Grace Military Reservation Automotive Facility.