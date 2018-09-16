Zoning Appeals Hearing Set for Tire Pyrolysis Plant in Joppa

From Friends of Harford:

Zoning Appeals Hearing

Case #5886

Tire Pyrolysis Plant

1202 Paul’s Lane, Joppa MD

Hearing Time: Tuesday, September 18, 2018- 7pm

Meeting Place: County Council Chambers 212 S. Bond Street, Bel Air MD

History:

The Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Management Administration (ARA) received a permit-to-construct application from Auston Transfer and Processing Facility on May 18, 2017 with supplements received on June 30, 2017 for one (1) Tire Gasification Pyrolysis Conversion Process. The proposed installation will be located at 1202 Pauls Lane, Joppa MD 21085.

An Informational Meeting was held on September 5, 2017 at the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

Pursuant to the Environmental Article, Section 1-603, Annotated Code of Maryland, the information meeting was scheduled so that citizens could discuss the application and the permit review process with the applicant and the Department.

On July 19, 2018 the Harford County Zoning Examiner Issued a decision (DENIAL).

The Applicant is appealing the decision. The Harford County Council will act as a the Zoning Appeals Board and will issue a decision. The Hearing Date is September 18, 2018 at 7pm.