Zoning Appeals Hearing Set for Tire Pyrolysis Plant in Joppa

From Friends of Harford:

Zoning Appeals Hearing
Case #5886
Tire Pyrolysis Plant
1202 Paul’s Lane, Joppa MD

Hearing Time: Tuesday, September 18, 2018- 7pm
Meeting Place: County Council Chambers 212 S. Bond Street, Bel Air MD

History:
The Department of the Environment, Air and Radiation Management Administration (ARA) received a permit-to-construct application from Auston Transfer and Processing Facility on May 18, 2017 with supplements received on June 30, 2017 for one (1) Tire Gasification Pyrolysis Conversion Process. The proposed installation will be located at 1202 Pauls Lane, Joppa MD 21085.

An Informational Meeting was held on September 5, 2017 at the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Road South, Joppa, MD 21085

Pursuant to the Environmental Article, Section 1-603, Annotated Code of Maryland, the information meeting was scheduled so that citizens could discuss the application and the permit review process with the applicant and the Department.

On July 19, 2018 the Harford County Zoning Examiner Issued a decision (DENIAL).

The Applicant is appealing the decision. The Harford County Council will act as a the Zoning Appeals Board and will issue a decision. The Hearing Date is September 18, 2018 at 7pm.

Comments

  1. Any bets who in Harford County is getting paid to push this thing thru? When the cancer and disease in the area starts they will be long gone. I bet there are more than a few corrupt attorneys making $$$ on this one!

  3. This is an outrage, we have councilmen that run on the platform of keep us rural and there is a proposal to open a plant that will turn tires into gas? If we start burning tires what the hell are we going to use to keep the blue tarp on the single wide?

