Maryland Counties Join Harford’s Request for Higher Court Review of Legal Issues in $45 Million Rubble Landfill Case

Harford County has asked the Maryland Court of Appeals to resolve key legal issues in a case involving the county’s denial of a rubble landfill on Gravel Hill Road proposed by Maryland Reclamation Associates (MRA).
The case in circuit court resulted in a $45 million judgment against the county in April. MRA brought the current case after it had lost judgements in four prior attempts to reverse Harford County’s denial of the landfill nearly 30 years ago. The county’s denial was based on a failure to comply with the zoning code, which operates to protect public health, safety and general welfare.
Harford County’s petition to the Maryland Court of Appeals on August 31 seeks that higher court’s review of the circuit court’s monetary judgment, instead of review by the intermediate appellate court.
In support of Harford County’s petition, Montgomery County submitted an amicus brief to the Maryland Court of Appeals on September 17, joined by Prince George’s, Howard, Carroll and Cecil counties along with the municipalities of Westminster, Rockville and Gaithersburg. The Maryland Association of Counties and Maryland Municipal League also signed onto the brief in support of Harford County’s request for review.
Harford County’s petition and the related amicus brief are available online via the links below.
http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12027/Petition-for-Writ-of-Certiorari
http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/DocumentCenter/View/12029/Amicus-Curiae-Brief-In-Support-of-Petition-for-Writ-Certiorari
Comments
Angry Voter says
What they don’t tell is the whole story about why the County is now in this position. The history on this one is long and deep based on my limited understanding. Now the county is being told to pay up because they screwed up. In fact this issue is even connected with Mr. Glassman himself if media reports are correct.
Harford County Citizen says
Every person on the county council that was a party to this should be responsible for the 45 million. This could have been settled years ago for a mere fraction of the amount. A jury of Harford county residents has spoken, the county council is at fault and the residents must pay for electing the wrong people.
Sword of Light says
I’m curious. Name them.
Bob says
Why does everyone want someone else to do the work for them? Whats wrong too lazy to do your own research?
Sword of Light says
It’s a saga that goes back to the late 80s/early 90s. I am genuinely interested in hearing who Citizen thinks is to blame over that period. How am I supposed to “research” what someone subjectively opines?
Why do so many posters on the Dagger have to be sanctimonious jerks? Why can’t they refrain from being keyboard warriors from their mom’s basement?
Bob says
All you want is names you don’t want any other information. The only sanctimonious jerk here is you and you just got busted.
Sam Adams says
County Council members Jeff Wilson and Joanne Parrot. It’s not a secret.
https://caselaw.findlaw.com/md-court-of-appeals/1522448.html
Sam Adams says
Robert Wagner was on that same infamous 1991 county council that will cost taxpayers $45 million. He is planning his return as the District E candidate. Never liked him. I thought he would finally go away after falling drunk out of his truck at the nursing home pissing his pants. I guess it just shows, these leeches never go away.
Bob says
If I remember correctly, Barry Glassman won his first campaign for councilman by running against the proposed rubble fill.
Angry Voter says
I for one am glad to see Harford get thumped for their bad behavior.
? says
So this thing has been to court 5 times now, How much are the legal bills, who’s paying them and who’s the lawyers?
WTF says
So, Harford County Government has gotten some of its other County Government colleagues, as well as their “union thug” MACO, to gang up in support of them.
Very interesting……
Shane says
Your prattle is insulting. Go away.