MRA CEO Schafer on Rubble Landfill Case: “This is Quite Telling and Makes One Question the Competency of the Glassman Government”

From Richard D Schafer, President/CEO, Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc.:

Harford County has requested The Court Of Appeals to grant Certiorari on the MRA trial verdict where a jury found that the County did in fact do a regulatory taking of MRA’s property and awarded just compensation in the amount of $ 45,420,076 The County also has encouraged other Maryland Counties and jurisdictions to file an Amicus Curiae brief. MRA has filled its answer asking the court to deny these requests. The jury decided this case under a US Supreme Court Case “Penn Central Transportation Co v. City of New York.

I feel the county has misled the other jurisdictions and never made them aware of the fact that this was a Penn Central case and not a zoning case. In addition, they keep arguing that we missed the statue if limitations. If they would only read Section 709 of the County Charter. 709 makes it crystal clear as to that issue. At trial Harford County’s expert on zoning, who is a past planning and zoning director and a current planning and zoning employee testified that he had never read Section 405 of the Harford County Charter. This section shows the duties of the Planning and Zoning Director and qualifications.

“This is quite telling and makes one question the competency of the Glassman Government. Instead of settling this case Harford County would rather spend 12,500 dollars a day in interest and thumb their nose to the county taxpayers and jurors. The verdict was for 45,420,076 and with interest it’s now approximately $ 47,220,076 and rising daily”.

