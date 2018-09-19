MRA CEO Schafer on Rubble Landfill Case: “This is Quite Telling and Makes One Question the Competency of the Glassman Government”

From Richard D Schafer, President/CEO, Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc.:
Harford County has requested The Court Of Appeals to grant Certiorari on the MRA trial verdict where a jury found that the County did in fact do a regulatory taking of MRA’s property and awarded just compensation in the amount of $ 45,420,076 The County also has encouraged other Maryland Counties and jurisdictions to file an Amicus Curiae brief. MRA has filled its answer asking the court to deny these requests. The jury decided this case under a US Supreme Court Case “Penn Central Transportation Co v. City of New York.
I feel the county has misled the other jurisdictions and never made them aware of the fact that this was a Penn Central case and not a zoning case. In addition, they keep arguing that we missed the statue if limitations. If they would only read Section 709 of the County Charter. 709 makes it crystal clear as to that issue. At trial Harford County’s expert on zoning, who is a past planning and zoning director and a current planning and zoning employee testified that he had never read Section 405 of the Harford County Charter. This section shows the duties of the Planning and Zoning Director and qualifications.
“This is quite telling and makes one question the competency of the Glassman Government. Instead of settling this case Harford County would rather spend 12,500 dollars a day in interest and thumb their nose to the county taxpayers and jurors. The verdict was for 45,420,076 and with interest it’s now approximately $ 47,220,076 and rising daily”.
Richard D Schafer, President/CEO
Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc.
Comments
Debra says
What a jerk! I have never read such words from such a pompous windbag!
Carlton Bruno says
I agree with the above comment.
Incredibly insensitive comments.
Local Yocal says
What’s so “insensitive about facts?
Over 47 million and rising is the hard truth!
Carlton Bruno says
It was petulant! Like a little child throwing a tantrum. Not convincing in the slightest to me.
Angry Voter says
Insensitive Comments? How so? Perhaps not dealing with the problem and letting it get to $46M is what you should consider insensitive. Unfortunately this kind of behavior in Harford County Government agencies is not atypical. This litigant pressed on until he got justice. Many throw their hands up and just move on with life.
SoulCrusher says
Well, if you think you’re going to get a honorable decision from the head of the Judicial crime syndicate in Maryland, you need to think again. The Maryland Court of Appeals knows only one path of law and that path is nothing short of treason. Remove your suit and file it in the US District Court. You really have no other choice.
Sword of Light says
Far too late for that. The dye is cast, I am afraid.
Joan A Ryder says
I really feel that this case has gone on for too long. We taxpayers are paying for this. In the past they were willing to settle for $12,000 million and were turned down. We can’t let our pride get in the way. We need the County to settle this so we don’t pay any more. That money could go toward schools, highways and anything else. Step up to the plate and pay the judgement.
Karen says
I’m sure there is an insurance policy protecting the citizens of Harford county from idiotic decisions like this made by the county council.
Local Yocal says
You are totally incorrect!
If there was such a policy available, Harford County Government would have used it a long time ago. In fact, HCG is self insured!
Come On Now says
This is demonstrative of what has been said repeatedly about the “Leaders” you have in Harford County. Personal agendas by these politicians need to stop. The Corruption is off the charts and this is the result.