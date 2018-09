From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

9:52 AM UPDATE:

We can confirm there was a shooting in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Multiple victims. The situation is still fluid. Please avoid the area.

———————————-

ORIGINAL POST:

Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the report of shots fired in the area of Spesutia Road and Perryman Road. Please avoid the area.