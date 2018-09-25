Congressman Harris Supports Providing $1 Billion Toward Opioid Crisis

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On Wednesday, September 19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $1 billion to target the opioid crisis around the country. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SMHSA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide millions of dollars in the form of opioid response grants to combat the devastating crisis.

Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01), a physician and member of the Health and Human Services subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement in response to the announcement of funds to target the opioid crisis:

“As a physician and member of the Committee on Appropriations, I am proud to support the Department of Health and Human Services in providing over $1 billion to help communities and healthcare providers combat the opioid epidemic. These grants will provide for medication-assisted addiction treatment, first responders treating overdoses, and increasing overall access to overdose treatment.

The opioid epidemic claims thousands of lives in Maryland each year, and today we have sent the American people a clear message that finding a solution to prevent this ongoing public health crisis is a top priority for the federal government. Although there is still much to be done, I remain committed to working closely with President Trump, Governor Hogan, and my colleagues in Congress to ultimately end this public health crisis.”