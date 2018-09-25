Congressman Harris Supports Providing $1 Billion Toward Opioid Crisis

From Congressman Andy Harris:
WASHINGTON, DC: On Wednesday, September 19, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $1 billion to target the opioid crisis around the country. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SMHSA), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide millions of dollars in the form of opioid response grants to combat the devastating crisis.
Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01), a physician and member of the Health and Human Services subcommittee of the Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement in response to the announcement of funds to target the opioid crisis:
“As a physician and member of the Committee on Appropriations, I am proud to support the Department of Health and Human Services in providing over $1 billion to help communities and healthcare providers combat the opioid epidemic. These grants will provide for medication-assisted addiction treatment, first responders treating overdoses, and increasing overall access to overdose treatment.
The opioid epidemic claims thousands of lives in Maryland each year, and today we have sent the American people a clear message that finding a solution to prevent this ongoing public health crisis is a top priority for the federal government. Although there is still much to be done, I remain committed to working closely with President Trump, Governor Hogan, and my colleagues in Congress to ultimately end this public health crisis.”
Comments
Dr No needs to go says
Read Andys statement carefully. He supports throwing a billion dollars at the results of opioid addiction. These are people who get rich after the fact. Hey Andy how about 1 billion dollars to cure the opioid crisis?
TopHatter says
Too much money to be made, which is why you will not see an effort towards real solutions.
SoulCrusher says
He should also realize that the CDS statutes are completely unconstitutional. If he doesn’t, he probably shouldn’t be representing anyone by way of elected office. He needs to realize that there isn’t any Constitutional authority to enact CDS laws, nor does the Federal government have any police power. He needs to realize that the CDS statutes are the result of a series of foreign treaties with the blessing of the Catholic Church. All treaties are subject to the Constitution and a treaty can NOT give the government power or authority that doesn’t exist without a Constitutional grant of this authority by WE THE PEOPLE. The Commerce Clause can NOT be used to prevent manufacture of substances banned by unconstitutional statute. The Commerce Clause gives no mention of allowing prohibition and if our forefathers truly wanted prohibition to be legal, they would’ve implemented a Prohibition Clause. Lastly, he needs to realize that the CDS statutes throughout the several States were implemented to be consistent with Federal law, which is unconstitutional, bringing us to the real reason the States enacted these laws. A bribe known as Federal Funding is the REAL reason these laws exist in the States and this is undeniable….