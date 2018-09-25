District 7 Delegate Candidate Koerner: “I Will Support Any and All Gun Legislation to Improve Citizen’s Safety Through Sensible Gun Control”

From Gordon Koerner, candidate for State Delegate District 7:

September 19, 2018 the Harford County chapter of Moms Demand Gun Sense had a candidate forum at the Sheriff’s office on Route 40 and Route 152. The chapter invited all candidates to give a 5-minute summary of their plans for Gun Sense legislation. Six candidates seeking the offices made comments and gave some summary. Not a single Incumbent running for reelection attended. Here is what I, Gordon Koerner candidate for State Delegate District 7 gave as a brief.

I am here because if elected I will support any and all gun legislation to improve citizen’s safety thru sensible gun control.

My invite to speak was for me to give you information on my feelings and what I will strive to accomplish if elected and can legislate Sensible Gun laws.

1. I do support the second amendments right to own fire arms. I do not believe the second amendment gives groups the right to form militias.

2. Banning AR-15’s by its self is of no use unless banning all conversion kits are included in that law. There are about a dozen or so rifles already sold and are being sold that can be converted into an AR-15. I would like manufacturers to stamp the parts of rifle that can be exchangeable with serial numbers that match the rifle serial number. This should be a deterrent to stop converting weapons into a weapon as was not originally designed.

3. High capacity clips need to be band and a more sensible amount of ammo to be used in those clips. No clip for rifles should be above 8 and for pistols above 10, unless they are sold to law enforcement officials.

4. Laws increasing the age of gun buyers to age 21, should be written.

5. A waiting period of 3 to 5 days needs to be enacted before someone can take a newly purchased weapon from a store. Universal background checks to prevent violent people from having guns and banning the sale of military style assault weapons. A waiting period will better enforce the law that the weapon does not fall in to wrong hands. This should strengthen background checks.

6. Healthcare for all must include broadening the mental health issues in this country/state. Hospitals must be encouraged to hospitalize and treat patients with mental illness. When included in the healthcare, hospitals will know they will be paid and will probably expand on their own. Too many people are falling into the cracks in our society, not getting proper treatment. Outpatient treatment with psychiatrists must be included in the expansion of treating mental health. No person being treated for such diseases shall purchase or own a firearm.

7. Promoting strategies to prevent gun violence thru education on proper use. Locking weapons in a secure cabinet and locked. It should be an enclosed case, with no windows to display what is in that case. Any weapon openly displayed must have the firing pin removed to prevent unauthorized use from handling and easily using the weapon.

8. Develop an educational program country wide (much like tobacco) asking the question why is a gun the answer to a problem.

9. The NRA was given a tax-exempt status because they were a teaching informational group. The NRA has moved beyond their original intent and have become a lobbyist group for fire arm manufactures. They have become a political organization, as well, donating millions of dollars to politicians to make sure they vote the “right way.” Corruption in action. The tax-exempt status should be removed from the NRA.

10. Suicides need to be put on a long-range study for prevention and the use of a fire arm in that suicide. Individuals that show signs of distress with signs of self-inflicted wounds shall have firearms removed from their possession.

11. DUI/Public intoxication arrests that reach the courts should be investigated if that person should have to relinquish any and all fire arms.

12. Some states require that those on parole may not have guns in their homes. All states should have this law.

13. I am against arming teachers, as well as open carry. I am also against any and all stand your ground laws. Federal laws should be written to disallow states from having those type of laws.

a. I did receive a question about conceal carry. I do believe conceal carry, with a lengthy investigation, shall continue.

14. This is a list for me start on. I am sure more and better ideals will come forth. When they do they will be added to this list.

Gordon Koerner

Joppa, MD