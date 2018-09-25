District 7 Delegate Candidate Koerner: “I Will Support Any and All Gun Legislation to Improve Citizen’s Safety Through Sensible Gun Control”

From Gordon Koerner, candidate for State Delegate District 7:
September 19, 2018 the Harford County chapter of Moms Demand Gun Sense had a candidate forum at the Sheriff’s office on Route 40 and Route 152. The chapter invited all candidates to give a 5-minute summary of their plans for Gun Sense legislation. Six candidates seeking the offices made comments and gave some summary. Not a single Incumbent running for reelection attended. Here is what I, Gordon Koerner candidate for State Delegate District 7 gave as a brief.
I am here because if elected I will support any and all gun legislation to improve citizen’s safety thru sensible gun control.
My invite to speak was for me to give you information on my feelings and what I will strive to accomplish if elected and can legislate Sensible Gun laws.
1. I do support the second amendments right to own fire arms. I do not believe the second amendment gives groups the right to form militias.
2. Banning AR-15’s by its self is of no use unless banning all conversion kits are included in that law. There are about a dozen or so rifles already sold and are being sold that can be converted into an AR-15. I would like manufacturers to stamp the parts of rifle that can be exchangeable with serial numbers that match the rifle serial number. This should be a deterrent to stop converting weapons into a weapon as was not originally designed.
3. High capacity clips need to be band and a more sensible amount of ammo to be used in those clips. No clip for rifles should be above 8 and for pistols above 10, unless they are sold to law enforcement officials.
4. Laws increasing the age of gun buyers to age 21, should be written.
5. A waiting period of 3 to 5 days needs to be enacted before someone can take a newly purchased weapon from a store. Universal background checks to prevent violent people from having guns and banning the sale of military style assault weapons. A waiting period will better enforce the law that the weapon does not fall in to wrong hands. This should strengthen background checks.
6. Healthcare for all must include broadening the mental health issues in this country/state. Hospitals must be encouraged to hospitalize and treat patients with mental illness. When included in the healthcare, hospitals will know they will be paid and will probably expand on their own. Too many people are falling into the cracks in our society, not getting proper treatment. Outpatient treatment with psychiatrists must be included in the expansion of treating mental health. No person being treated for such diseases shall purchase or own a firearm.
7. Promoting strategies to prevent gun violence thru education on proper use. Locking weapons in a secure cabinet and locked. It should be an enclosed case, with no windows to display what is in that case. Any weapon openly displayed must have the firing pin removed to prevent unauthorized use from handling and easily using the weapon.
8. Develop an educational program country wide (much like tobacco) asking the question why is a gun the answer to a problem.
9. The NRA was given a tax-exempt status because they were a teaching informational group. The NRA has moved beyond their original intent and have become a lobbyist group for fire arm manufactures. They have become a political organization, as well, donating millions of dollars to politicians to make sure they vote the “right way.” Corruption in action. The tax-exempt status should be removed from the NRA.
10. Suicides need to be put on a long-range study for prevention and the use of a fire arm in that suicide. Individuals that show signs of distress with signs of self-inflicted wounds shall have firearms removed from their possession.
11. DUI/Public intoxication arrests that reach the courts should be investigated if that person should have to relinquish any and all fire arms.
12. Some states require that those on parole may not have guns in their homes. All states should have this law.
13. I am against arming teachers, as well as open carry. I am also against any and all stand your ground laws. Federal laws should be written to disallow states from having those type of laws.
a. I did receive a question about conceal carry. I do believe conceal carry, with a lengthy investigation, shall continue.
14. This is a list for me start on. I am sure more and better ideals will come forth. When they do they will be added to this list.
Gordon Koerner
Joppa, MD
Comments
Shall not be infringed says
Just what Harford County needs another gun grabbing nut case.
Angry Voter says
More of the same……sensible gun law dribble…in other words keep citizens unarmed by making it highly restrictive…..No thanks! Time citizens are able to defend themselves against events like the Rite Aid Warehouse shooting. Politicians and the Police are incapable of providing the protection needed.
Reality of It says
And you would Jane? Can’t even carry a gun legally yourself, coupled with being the coward you are.
SoulCrusher says
I especially like reason number 3. “High capacity clips need to be band”, perhaps he meant banned….Another indictment against the educational system.
Minion says
The whole article was painful to read. Not only does the author clearly not understand much about firearms or existing firearms regulations, s/he either does not fully understand how to properly use our language or just doesn’t care about sounding professional.
There are already plenty of them in Annapolis.
T says
Unfortunately, unprofessional ism in government is not exclusive phenomena to Annapolis.
Jane says
We have been over this more than once. I will assume your to stupid to understand. To be expected.
Duh says
FYI when you call people stupid make sure you used “your” and “to” correctly.
You’re welcome.
Jane says
your stupid……Yes its purposely spelled incorrectly….Get over it sweetie. The message was communicated and understood. That is what counts.
Jane says
Better yet…..Your stupid two……That should drive you crazy!
Spell Check 101 says
Heeez gust sew stooop id , it makes us al laffff
Spell Check 101 says
ooooo yeea swaaeeee ttt
ROFL
two tools 4 now !!
buy buy
Jane says
Your Welcome…
Jane says
Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good smear. Are you a Democrat?
Harford County Education Association TEACHERS RECOMMEND Ben Jealous says
Sounds good to us.
You get an apple.
Chris says
So glad my children are no longer in school. How scary that the “Education Association ” would endorse the likes of Ben Jeleous. Shameful!
NO THANKS says
Dear Mr. Koerner,
1. You will lose
2. You will lose
3. You will lose
4. You will lose
5. You will lose
6. You will lose
7. You will lose
8. You will lose
9. You will lose
10. You will lose
11. You will lose
12. You will lose
13. You will lose
a. You will lose
14. You will lose
This about sums up how well you did on you dribble about infringing on people’s rights. Remember this moment when the scale of your loss sinks in.
A Law Abiding Citizen and Voter
District 7
tiredteacher says
Education associations always go democrat, because they traditionally support education better. As a teacher my vote goes to Hogan, and hopefully his lockbox rule goes into effect. As much as some don’t like it, in general schools are underfunded. In most school systems a large portion of their budget is for salary and benefits.
SoulCrusher says
“because they traditionally support education better” – Can anyone believe that a real teacher wrote this? I do believe it was meant to say “better education”. Another indictment against the educational system.
Jane says
Example why Homeschooling has become so popular.
tiredteacher says
Wow and you wonder why Harford county teachers think the public doesn’t support them. What I meant was that democrats typically support public education better than republicans.
But feel free to sit back and take your shots.
What? says
#10 I guess if they mess up the first time then take their gun? Makes no sense
White man from town says
Koerner, How about enforce the laws that are already in place, just what we need, another dumba$$ Dem.
COHAGEN says
6. Healthcare for all must include broadening the mental health issues in this country/state. Hospitals must be encouraged to hospitalize and treat patients with mental illness. When included in the healthcare, hospitals will know they will be paid and will probably expand on their own. Too many people are falling into the cracks in our society, not getting proper treatment. Outpatient treatment with psychiatrists must be included in the expansion of treating mental health. No person being treated for such diseases shall purchase or own a firearm.
Expand? Someone needs some depression treatment they are barred from firearms?
You haven’t thought this out very well in my opinion. I believe this will probably have the reverse effect. People won’t seek (any) treatment for (any) mental health issues they are having knowing they won’t be able to possess firearms.
Also to add, good luck finding any private practice medical professional to “approve” or “not approve” their patient to firearm ownership.
COHAGEN says
2. Banning AR-15’s by its self is of no use unless banning all conversion kits are included in that law. There are about a dozen or so rifles already sold and are being sold that can be converted into an AR-15. I would like manufacturers to stamp the parts of rifle that can be exchangeable with serial numbers that match the rifle serial number. This should be a deterrent to stop converting weapons into a weapon as was not originally designed.
I really have no idea what this means?
This reads like you have an huge lack of firearm knowledge.
What “rifles” can be converted into an “AR-15?” The firearms is an AR-15 (or clone) or it is not.