Havre de Grace High School Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees – Eberhardt, Glenn, Holland, Shank

From Harford County Public Schools:

From the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame Committee: Four individual alumni will be honored as the latest to be inducted into the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame during ceremonies to be held during the school’s homecoming festivities on October 12, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. in the school’s auditorium.

All community members and media are invited to attend as the 2018 inductees join the 37 previous alumni who have been enshrined in the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame during the eight years the program has been in existence. Joining the Hall of Fame will be the late Cheryl Eberhardt (1962), David Glenn (1965), Dr. Jacqueline Holland (1971), and Mitchell “Mitch” Shank (1973). Jointly sponsored by the Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame Committee and the school administration, the Hall of Fame has the dual purpose of recognizing the extraordinary accomplishments of those inducted while providing positive role models for current students, staff, and the community.

The four individuals to be inducted were chosen from among numerous nominees by a Hall of Fame Review Committee composed of alumni, staff, representatives from the school administration, and members of the community. Portraits of the new inductees will be added to those currently displayed on a main hallway at Havre de Grace High.

Cheryl Eberhardt (Class of 1962) – Cheryl truly epitomized the “Leave to Serve” portion of our school motto by spending much of the 59 years of her life in the service of children and the community of Havre de Grace. After graduation from HHS, she spent a short time working for the local phone company prior to having children. As a 47-year member of the First Baptist Church of Havre de Grace, Cheryl served within the youth ministry fulfilling numerous roles including working in child care, teaching Sunday school, acting as youth leader, and teaching vacation bible school. Generations of Havre de Grace youth were impacted by the presence of Cheryl as a role model, a trusted adult, and often a confidant. In addition, she served as the director of missions for the church for 30 years. Cheryl also took an active role in the Havre de Grace Girl Scout Troop. Serving for many years as a troop leader, she was also in charge of the Girl Scout sleep-ins. She received numerous commendations for her role in young girls’ lives from the Girl Scouts of America. For a time, when needed, she also stepped in to lead the local Boy Scout troop. Cheryl played an integral role in Havre de Grace youth sports. For many years, she worked with the Havre de Grace youth football program serving as team mom, organizing game days, assisting and running fundraisers, running state playoff tournaments and even housing players in her home during the state tournament. Cheryl continued to play a role in the lives of student athletes at Havre de Grace High School, acting as the president of the Boosters Club for many years. Generations of the Havre de Grace community were touched by Cheryl in her role as a staff member at Havre de Grace Elementary School. For 16 years, she was an instructional assistant within both the special education and early childhood programs playing an unforgettable role in the education of many of the current citizens of Havre de Grace. Prior to working in this position, Cheryl spent many years within the walls of the elementary school serving in the mentoring program. Cheryl truly served all, whether volunteering for local political campaigns and working with S.M.I.L.E.S., to her long-time service as a member of the Havre de Grace Fourth of July Committee. She was never one to say “no” when anyone needed help. Her home was always open to anyone who needed a meal, a place to stay, a friend or just someone to listen. As Cheryl left Havre de Grace High School, she fully embraced the “Leave to Serve” creed, living in service to the community. Her efforts and giving made the City of Havre de Grace a better place and its citizens better people. Cheryl passed away from breast cancer in 2004, but her legacy of service lives on within her family.

David Glenn (Class of 1975) – Upon graduating from HHS, David enrolled at Towson University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1979. Following his graduation from Towson, he was selected for an Army internship with Aberdeen Proving Ground and spent the next 37+ years working at APG as a dedicated civil servant. David continued his education while working full-time earning a Master of Science Degree in Administration from Central Michigan University in 1991. In his position at APG, David maintained overall responsibility for the manpower program for the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, the premier testing organization within the Department of Defense, ensuring that the Soldier would have the right capabilities for success on the battlefield. He played a major role in monitoring, analyzing, tracking, and justifying manpower resources for over 10,000 Military, Civilian and Contractor personnel in support of a critical test and evaluation mission. He coordinated complex short and long range strategies to provide essential information to key decision makers at the Pentagon. He received the prestigious Meritorious Civilian Service Award for his outstanding achievements. In addition to a long and successful career, David has spent countless hours giving back and serving the Havre de Grace community. David truly exemplifies the Havre de Grace High School motto, “Enter to Learn; Leave to Serve.” He is an Eagle Scout (scouting’s highest honor); has served as a Havre de Grace Little League coach for 30+ years and was inducted into the Havre de Grace Little League Hall of Fame in 2004; PTA President at Meadowvale Elementary School where he was instrumental in making the renovation efforts a reality; a member of the James Harris Field Committee ensuring that our children have a sports complex of which they can be proud; an active volunteer with S.M.I.L.E.S. as well as the Children’s Miracle Network; and founder of the Ben Keyes Scholarship. In recognition of his selfless service, David and his family were selected as Harford County’s Volunteer Family of the Year in 2000. In 2012, David was elected to the Havre de Grace City Council where he has served ever since. He is currently serving his second term as Council President having been elected to that position by his colleagues. In his time on Council, he has served as the Administrative Committee Chairman, the Public Safety Committee Chairman and countless other positions. For the past six years, David has been a tireless advocate in the Warrior Pride Movement by constantly speaking out, writing letters, attending meetings and telling everyone who will listen the story of Havre de Grace and its need for a replacement school, a dream that has become a reality in Havre de Grace. David has clearly served the Havre de Grace Community in a dedicated and selfless manner. He is a role model for youth as evidenced by his continued education, his successful career and his service to our community. His impact on our community is far reaching from the Little League fields, to our schools and to our city government. He exemplifies that people who care, can and do, make a difference.

Dr. Jacqueline M. Holland (Class of 1971) – After graduating from HHS, Dr. Jacqueline Holland earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Ecology and a Master of Science degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Maryland in College Park. Her Doctorate in Educational Leadership was earned at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Dr. Holland began her career as a classroom teacher of Family and Consumer Sciences in the Prince George’s County Public Schools (1976 – 1998). In 1998, she became a Mentor Teacher coaching new teachers through long-range planning, demonstrating instructional best practices, professional development, data collection, and assessment. In 2004, Dr. Holland was appointed the Supervisor of Family and Consumer Sciences for Prince George’s County Public Schools where she impacted over 11,000 students in the areas of education, child development, interior design, textiles and clothing, financial literacy, hospitality and tourism, and foods and nutrition. She also served as an Assistant Principal during the 2012- 2013 school year. From 2013 to the present, Dr. Holland has been an Assistant Professor at Morgan State University in the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences. In addition to her career as an educator supervisor, administrator, and professor, Dr. Holland has co-authored a book, written several book chapters and articles for peer review journals. She has presented her research at professional conferences on state, national, and international venues. Beginning in 2010, Dr. Holland was the recipient of several awards and grants including The National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences Outstanding Family and Consumer Sciences Service Award, the CHEF Nutrition Grant, Maryland Association of Family and the Consumer Sciences Visionary Leadership Award. She was also a recipient of the Ellen H. Richards Graduate Fellowship (2011), the Mary Faulkner Scholarship and the National Graduate Scholarship (2012). Dr. Holland’s university service experiences in which she is still active include Family and Consumer Sciences Club Co-Advisor, Graduation Marshall for the School of Education and Urban Studies, Academic Technology Committee member, Kappa Omicron Nu Honor Society Advisor, University Assessment Committee and the Faculty Development Funding Committee. As a member of the Morgan State University Memorial Chapel Staff, she mentors and counsels students in their spiritual development. Many of Dr. Holland’s students through her mentorship have also served on the national level in professional organizations associated with family and consumer sciences. Her volunteer and community activities include serving as president of the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, president of the National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences, board member of the Maryland Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, trustee board member of the International Home Economics Services, Inc. and a reviewer for several professional journals. Additionally, Dr. Holland is a staff member of The Navigators, which is an international nondenominational organization whose mission is “to advance the Gospel of Jesus and His Kingdom into the nations through spiritual generations of laborers living and discipling among the lost.” She has participated in mission trips to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Niger, Uganda, Ghana, Morocco, Bermuda, Russia, and Japan as a mentor to others in their spiritual development, workshop presenter and conference speaker. Dr. Holland credits her service journey to her faith in Jesus Christ, her supportive family, her high school home economics teacher Dr. Rosemary Williams, and other mentor colleagues along the way. Dr. Jacqueline Holland’s achievements truly reflect our school’s motto: “Enter to Learn; Leave to Serve.”

Mitchell “Mitch” Shank (Class of 1973) – Mitch has always focused on making Havre de Grace a better place to live from giving teenagers their first job at his River City Ice Jam to promoting tourism as Director of the Havre de Grace Decoy Museum. History and decoy making have played a huge part in the Shank family. Mitch was instrumental in establishing the Decoy Show, the Duck Fair and the Decoy Museum. For many years he served on the Board of Directors and the By-laws Committee. Also, he was the first paid employee. Mitch organized and chaired events such as the annual membership meetings, anniversary dinners and old carvers’ “roasts” to raise money for another display or project at the museum. Mitch also became involved with the Lock House Museum serving on the board for several years and organizing the Candlelight Tour. In addition, Mitch was a member of the Havre de Grace Chamber of Commerce where he held the offices of President and Vice President and served on the Board of Directors. He chaired or co-chaired numerous events including a Christmas Party with Purple Pal. During one year, Mitch hosted the Havre de Grace Show on WHRF promoting the town and recognizing the citizens. Mitch has been an active parishioner at the Havre de Grace United Methodist Church. He was one of four individuals who stepped up to run the church Bible School and throughout the years he has led youth and adult Bible studies. He also served on the Finance and Evangelism Committee. At Havre de Grace Elementary School Mitch was President of the PTA and a member of the School Advisory Committee. He helped design the Patriot Program at Havre de Grace Elementary School and started a Chess Club. Another interest of Mitch is the area of politics. He has served on the Republican National Committee and was elected to the Harford County Council and the Havre de Grace City Council. In between these elected posts, Mitch volunteered for various committees including the Park Study Commission, Public Safety Committee, Tourism Commission and the Havre de Grace Economic Development Commission. Mitch was involved with the Havre de Grace Rotary Club where he chaired a Baseball Card Show with Brooks Robinson as a special guest. He was also active with the Jaycees yearly radio auction during the 1980’s. Mitch and a group known as the Havre de Grace House Haunters turned empty buildings into haunted places during the Halloween season. In 1985, Mitch worked with the Havre de Grace Bicentennial Committee promoting such events as the Winter Carnival, Black History Program, Beauty Pageant, Town Birthday Party, Pet Costume Contest and Parade. He was also part of the original Seafood Festival, Corn Festival and an early member of the Harford County Fair Steering Committee and the Septemberfest. More recently, he has worked with the Arts and Entertainment District and Main Street to document and promote the arts in Havre de Grace. Mitch has never said “NO.” He would see an opportunity where he could do something and jump in with both feet. It might be discussing life with mentally challenged senior adults, believing that kids can learn and do for themselves or enriching the community with activities, history and arts. Mitch has taken the school motto, “Enter to Learn; Leave to Serve” to heart and has lived it to the fullest.