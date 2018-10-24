Abingdon Man Indicted for Possession of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:
An Abingdon man was indicted after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of possession of child pornography.
The defendant is identified as John Doran, 67, of Abingdon, MD.
Investigators became involved after a tip from a concerned citizen led to a search and seizure warrant at Doran’s residence. During the search, investigators made contact with Doran who admitted to possession of child pornography.
Investigators also recovered items of personal electronics and other evidence from Doran’s residence.
Doran is believed to have worked as a dentist in Delaware from the 1980s through the early 2000s.
On October 16th Doran was indicted by the Grand Jury for Harford County on five counts of possession of child pornography. Doran was taken into custody on October 18th and on October 19th was released on bond awaiting trial.
Anyone with information relating to Doran or this investigation is encouraged to contact the CAC.
Comments
National Enquirer says
That looks like my neighbor on Federal Lane in Abingdon. We know him as Ed.
National Enquirer says
Ed is a retired HCSO. He would never do that. Sexual Harrassment yes, but child porn now that’s scary.
Calvin41 says
Why is it that so many educators become involved in this?
For a rational and fair minded scientific journal discussion of the issues in this news story, Google “Effects on Boy-Attracted Pedosexual Males of Viewing Boy Erotica”
Regarding “harm,” Google “The Missing Mechanism of Harm”
You can also Google “Childhood ‘Innocence’ is Not Ideal:”
For a scientific journal discussion of “Willingness,” especially as it relates to boys, Google “boyandro” or “The Role of Androphilia in the Psychosexual Development of Boys”.
A downloadable 94 page book is available free by Googling “Beyond Hysteria: Boy Erotica on the Internet.”
For an even more in-depth examination, Google “Myths of Childhood Sexuality”
busted says
Nowhere does any of this indicate a little boy issue. Is there something you wish to share with us Calvin?