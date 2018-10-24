Bakerfield Elementary School Teacher Named Finalist for Presidential Award

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 mathematics and science teaching.

Chelsea Davies, Title I Teacher Specialist at Bakerfield Elementary School, has been selected as one of the top three finalists for the state of Maryland.

Established by Congress in 1983, the President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year for this award. The award recognizes those teachers who develop and implement a high-quality instructional program that is informed by content knowledge and enhances student learning.

At the state level, coordinators convene local selection committees, which include prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science educators, district level personnel, and classroom teachers to select up to three finalists from each award category (mathematics or science) for recognition at the state level.

Ms. Davies was honored at a recognition dinner at the Johns Hopkins south campus in Mt. Washington on October 17, 2018.

As a state finalist, Ms. Davies’ application will now move on to be judged at the national level. If named a winner, she will receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States and a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.

Harford County Public Schools congratulates Chelsea and wishes her luck in becoming the Maryland PAEMST winner in the coming months.