Aberdeen Police Investigate Motel Home Invasion with Shot Fired

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On Saturday, October 20, 2018, Aberdeen police responded to a report of a home invasion with shots fired.

At approximately 2:07 AM, officers responded to the 600 block of S. Philadelphia Road where they spoke with a male and female victim. Investigation revealed the victims were inside a motel room with another female victim when they heard a knock on their door. When they answered, two black males forced entry into the hotel room. While inside the motel room a single shot was fired into a room mirror.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives reviewed surveillance footage gathered from the crime scene and obtained suspect images.

No injuries were reported by the victims during the incident.

Currently the Aberdeen Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a black male suspect, approximately 20-30 years of age, known by the alias “Black”. The suspect may be operating a white Toyota Solara. Anyone with information regarding this man’s identity is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Tomlinson at 410-272-2121.