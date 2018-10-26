Humane Society of Harford County Donates Four Pet Oxygen Masks to First Responders

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

Pet parents can now breathe a little easier thanks to a donation of four Wag’N 02 Fur Life pet oxygen kits to the Harford County Department of Emergency Services (HCDES) from the Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC). Last week HCDES officials stopped by the shelter to accept the masks and visit with a few of the adoptable animals.

The cone-shaped masks that come in sets of three sizes (large canine, small canine and feline) are specially designed to fit over the animal’s nose and mouth and can be used on conscious pets that have suffered from smoke inhalation and pets that need to be resuscitated after losing consciousness from exposure to dangerous toxic fumes.

“Unlike people who run from danger, animals will instinctively look for places to hide during times of stress,” said Jen Swanson, executive director of HSHC. “While placing a rescue alert sticker at the front door will certainly be helpful to first responders, nothing replaces having the proper equipment to revive an unconscious animal.”

“The goal of this initiative is to help first responders save animals’ lives after structural fires,” said EMS Supervisor John Richter. “We appreciate the donation and will keep them on our units in case they are needed.”

The cost of each kit is $90, and donations are being accepted to help off-set the cost of kits. To make a tax-deductible contribution toward the life-saving oxygen masks, please visit harfordshelter.org.