Fang: Judicial Candidate Tobin Amends Name “Just in Time to be First on the Ballot for the Election”

From David Fang:

Dear Editor:

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose

By any other name would smell as sweet.” – Juliet

Shakespeare’s heroine would tell you that names have no meaning – yet Diane Tobin clearly disagreed earlier this year, adding “Adkins” to her professional sobriquet just in time to be first on the ballot for the election. Why would someone known in the community under one name for 18 years attempt such a craven, transparent maneuver? Simple…numerous studies have shown that being listed first helps a candidate attract more votes, especially in lower-tier races where voters are less likely to know the candidates. Trying to pull a fast one like this in the #metoo era is the worst kind of gender cynicism, and Tobin should not be rewarded for such behavior. According to the Court of Appeals, the highest Court in Maryland and the authority that regulates all Maryland lawyers, “Diane Adkins-Tobin” does not exist, and only “Diane Tobin” is a licensed lawyer.

In a recent Aegis article Tobin states “she wasn’t surprised to be carrying the Democrats, as both Ishak and Kreis were appointed by the Republican Hogan.” The Aegis, of course, omitted her cowardly attempts at influencing the result over the years whereby Tobin frequently switched party affiliation, presumably with the goal of achieving one specific judicial appointment – her own. In 2006, 2008, and 2012 Tobin voted in the Democratic primary (indicating she was a registered Democrat), while in 2010, 2014, and 2016 she voted in the Republican primary (as a registered Republican). I laughed to myself as I drove past what appeared to be a Democratic Party HQ building in Aberdeen and saw her campaign sign, thinking “if this election was two years ago that sign would be in front of the Republican Party HQ.”

Since 2000 there have been nine local judicial appointments, five women and four men – one by Gov. Glendening, one by Gov. Ehrlich, four by Gov. O’Malley, and three by Gov. Hogan. Tobin heard the Judicial Selection Committee say “NO” in 2000, 2007 and 2008, and “NOs” from the Governors in 2011, 2013 (twice), 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Name games, party switching…passed over 9 times…they all said “NO.” Harford County voters should not be duped into saying “yes.” I heartily endorse the sitting judges, Larry Kreis and Paul Ishak, for re-election and urge you to vote for them.

David Fang

Fallston