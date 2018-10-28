Fang: Judicial Candidate Tobin Amends Name “Just in Time to be First on the Ballot for the Election”

From David Fang:
Dear Editor:
“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose
By any other name would smell as sweet.”
– Juliet
Shakespeare’s heroine would tell you that names have no meaning – yet Diane Tobin clearly disagreed earlier this year, adding “Adkins” to her professional sobriquet just in time to be first on the ballot for the election. Why would someone known in the community under one name for 18 years attempt such a craven, transparent maneuver? Simple…numerous studies have shown that being listed first helps a candidate attract more votes, especially in lower-tier races where voters are less likely to know the candidates. Trying to pull a fast one like this in the #metoo era is the worst kind of gender cynicism, and Tobin should not be rewarded for such behavior. According to the Court of Appeals, the highest Court in Maryland and the authority that regulates all Maryland lawyers, “Diane Adkins-Tobin” does not exist, and only “Diane Tobin” is a licensed lawyer.
In a recent Aegis article Tobin states “she wasn’t surprised to be carrying the Democrats, as both Ishak and Kreis were appointed by the Republican Hogan.” The Aegis, of course, omitted her cowardly attempts at influencing the result over the years whereby Tobin frequently switched party affiliation, presumably with the goal of achieving one specific judicial appointment – her own. In 2006, 2008, and 2012 Tobin voted in the Democratic primary (indicating she was a registered Democrat), while in 2010, 2014, and 2016 she voted in the Republican primary (as a registered Republican). I laughed to myself as I drove past what appeared to be a Democratic Party HQ building in Aberdeen and saw her campaign sign, thinking “if this election was two years ago that sign would be in front of the Republican Party HQ.”
Since 2000 there have been nine local judicial appointments, five women and four men – one by Gov. Glendening, one by Gov. Ehrlich, four by Gov. O’Malley, and three by Gov. Hogan. Tobin heard the Judicial Selection Committee say “NO” in 2000, 2007 and 2008, and “NOs” from the Governors in 2011, 2013 (twice), 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Name games, party switching…passed over 9 times…they all said “NO.” Harford County voters should not be duped into saying “yes.” I heartily endorse the sitting judges, Larry Kreis and Paul Ishak, for re-election and urge you to vote for them.
David Fang
Fallston
Bob Frisch says
Sounds somewhat similar to the tactics currently being used by Art Kaff in the Board of Education race in District E. Kaff, a life long Democrat switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican shortly before the primary election in June. Kaff was an incumbent school board member four years ago when he was overwhelmingly rejected by the voters (67% to 23%) in the last election. Since June Kaff has suddenly shown up at numerous Republican events and contributed to Republican campaigns. Prior to this election he was associated with various Democrat Party organizations. Kaff now professes to be a conservative which is simply not true. What a shame he can’t run on the merits of his own ideas but instead is attempting to fool the electorate and ride the coattails of other Republicans into office. I would think Democrats would be upset that he was so easily willing to abandon their core values. Republicans should be upset that he thinks you are foolish enough to not see through his deception. Unfortunately few voters know the truth. Please do not vote for this person. Please vote Rachel Gauthier for Board of Education. She is smart, independent, dedicated, cares about her community and the county – and won’t try to deceive you just to win an election. Rachel currently works in the Baltimore County school system and truly understands the many issues facing public education because she lives it everyday. Voters need to keep Rachel on the school board. She is by far the superior candidate!
Pw3 says
LOL. Anybody who thinks Akin’s-Tobin is cowardly clearly doesn’t know the woman!
Beth says
Diane used the name Adkins Tobin since she started with the office. I know because I worked with her there for 18 years. There was no name change, period. You Kreis supporters are willing to say anything because you know he is in trouble.
Ruby Winslow-Slack says
Beth, no one cares any more what you say. Your whole existence seems as if it is built on lies and innuendo. The whole affair last summer with the cruise was really the last straw. Please, go away.
Catherine Smith says
Diane Adkins Tobin had used her maiden name for almost all of her professional career as a lawyer and prosecuted. Do a search in the Baltimore Sun and The Aegis archives. And exactly WHAT does her legal name have to do with her stellar job prosecuting criminals and keeping the citizens of Harford County safe?
Poh Poh says
The Baltimore Sun and The Aegis don’t maintain official records of licensed attorneys, the Court of Appeals does. Whatever you call yourself should match that record so the public can be assured that they are dealing with a LICENSED Maryland attorney and not someone posing as such. If the Court record does not match, you don’t exist. Guess the ethical standards for lawyers practicing at the State’s Attorneys’ Office don’t apply as they do to private practioners. Let a complaint to the AGC come in and see how fast they care. If they have to ask “who are you?” You have a problem. Prospective judges should be beyond such reproach. Let us forget the multiple passovers that multiple governors made. The devil is in the details.
Poh Poh Too says
In my 10 years or more of having her as a prosecutor in many cases, she has never used her Adkins-Tobin name while introducing herself to the court for the record in which is required. That is until recently when she was passed over for the ninth time for a judges selection and chose to run for this position. I have seen her conduct herself as a less than an efficient prosecutor, toss cases that should have been pursued, demean victims and witnesses while dismissing cases over the years only to have the defendant return for the same crime or in some cases even more violent crimes.
Yes it’s true nobody can predict the future or what a defendant might do after being let off, but this is a prevalent issue with her and some others in the office. In all fairness to her she has performed in a stellar manner at other times on a few select high profile cases. So our thanks for a job well done in those cases, but let’s all look at the entire picture. While people, myself included like to brag about their accomplishments, lets all face up to our shortcomings. Her temperament is unpredictable. Just look at her record of switching political parties for her gain only?
My point being, seeing how she has claimed to have been selected by the nominating committees for the 9 times she was passed over, coupled with the unpredictable behavior and temperament she has displayed over the years, it is just not a fit for a trier of facts, nor putting someone’s future and freedom in her hands.
Both of the sitting Judges are persons (gender intentionally left out, check her comments on her facebook page about the nominees for Judge Butanis’s vacancy, #metoo) of the utmost integrity, and treat both the defendants and prosecutors with respect and dignity while remaining consistent on how they address the cases and make their rulings. Keep the two outstanding Judges where they belong.
Say It says
The SAO is full of problem children as a result of poor leadership by the SA and the Deputy SAs. Hopefully new leadership will bring much needed reform.
The Truth Hurts says
So your one of the guilty until proven innocent crowd so prevalent in Harford County? “what a defendant might do after being let off”. Cases without evidence should not even be heard. Diane is the only one in that office that understands that concept. The burden of proof is beyond a reasonable doubt. The SAO should know well before court date whether or not they have proof beyond a reasonable doubt. If they don’t then cut the case loose as your wasting court resources trying cases you should not be successful on.
Amy says
No judge in Harford County ever had to ask Diane who she was, what a ridiculous comment. You are just irked because she appears first on the ballot, using a name she has used for over 20 years , since she got married. You guys are really worried, and you should be.
georgie says
It’s funny that people are making an issue of this name now. First, she has always gone by this name. Go to the courthouse and see under what name she was the local bar president, or how she has announced herself to the court. It’s a shame. I know all of the candidates for this race personally and each is a person of integrity. This smear is not brought about by one of them. There is not a person involved either the courts who doesn’t know Diane as a fierce prosecutor. She has done as much for the citizens of this county as anyone else. Diane’s message is that the citizens have a choice in who sits on that bench. Make that choice intelligently. They are all good candidates. Don’t make it based upon rumor and innuendo.
Delane Lewis says
Kudos to the very few willing to put their names to their comments. Here’s the thing that I see over and over, those attacking Diane Adkins-Tobin literally have zero to say about her professional career where she’s spent 18 years putting gang members, child molesters, rapists and murderers away. Or should I say, nothing about the experience of the Candidates they are supporting. Judicial races are Non-partisan, but the Judicial Appointment process is highly political. So she’s fought for the citizens of Harford County for 18 years and she doesn’t have the political juice to get appointed, sounds like EXACTLY who we want to be on the bench. You can try to make this partisan, but the reality is she’s represented this County and its victims of crimes, without thought or consideration to what party they are affiliated with. She is literally THE MOST QUALIFIED, but no one wants to talk about that because they know they can’t compete. And you have people from the legal community directly refuting the claims she didn’t use her hyphenated name. Just research the Candidates yourselves and it will be clear.