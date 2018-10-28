Two Harford County Public Schools Teachers Honored with Outstanding Educator Awards by the Maryland Association of Science Teachers

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Maryland Association of Science Teachers (MAST) annual award program recognizes excellence in science teaching, administration, and outreach in Maryland. Each year, MAST honors teachers and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to science education in Maryland.

Laura Garfinkel, science teacher at Aberdeen High School, was named a 2018 MAST Outstanding Educator for the high school science category.

“Every student should have the opportunity to be inspired by the wonders of science,” said Aberdeen High School Principal Michael O’Brien. “It takes a truly special teacher to help students begin to question the world around them. Mrs. Garfinkel is a model teacher who makes science come alive. We are so happy that Mrs. Garfinkel was recognized with this great award for what she does for Aberdeen High School students every day.”

Chris Hedges, first grade teacher at Havre de Grace Elementary School, was named a 2018 MAST Outstanding Educator for the elementary school science category.

“In the area of Science Education, Mr. Hedges is one of the best science educators,” said Havre de Grace Principal Ronald Wooden. “He truly has an in-depth understanding of the content and pedagogy in the area of Science. Mr. Hedges writes science curriculum and provides science professional development on the school, county, and state levels. His expertise in the area is appreciated by all. This award showcases Mr. Hedges for his outstanding work but also our entire school community. We are excited for this honor.”

Both Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) teachers will be recognized at a MAST Learning Luncheon on November 16 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. In addition, they will be awarded $150 each.

MAST, a local affiliate of the National Science Teachers Association, is a professional, nonprofit organization dedicated to science education in the state of Maryland. It strives to make science accessible and enjoyable to the citizens of Maryland by promoting and supporting career education in science and technology, instruction for general science literacy, and science outreach programs in all geographic regions of Maryland.

HCPS congratulates both Ms. Garfinkel and Mr. Hedges for their accomplishments and wishes them continued success in their careers.