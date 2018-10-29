MRA CEO Schafer on Rubble Landfill Case: “Time Has Come for the County Executive and Council to Recognize What the Jury Understood”

From Richard D Schafer, President/CEO Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc.:
MRA is pleased with Maryland’s High Court’s decision to deny Harford County’s petition and the motion for permission to file amicus curiae brief in support of petition for writ of certiorari. Importantly the court’s decision made clear “there has been no showing that the review by certiorari is desirable and in the public interest.”
The denial should send a clear message to the county, the jury’s decision to award 45.5 million dollars with interest of 12,500 dollars every day (now approaching 48 million) was/is a local matter. The time has come for the county executive and council to recognize what the jury understood after listening to the evidence. “That Harford County through its zoning did in fact cause a regulatory taking of MRA’s
property.”
Richard D Schafer, President/CEO
Comments
Joan Ryder says
I agree 100%! The County needs to pay do the taxpayers don’t have to bear the brunt of this!
Karen says
Once more…. this time in English.
Bill says
This was just a motion to go to the highest court, the case is still before the lower appeals court..this guy just wants desperately to get paid before a new trial is ordered..shame he has to do hid own legal analysis.
Sam Weston says
This is BULLSHIT.
The county should immediately levy a local tax so this does not deter future businesses from coming to Harford County. This sends a chilling message to any entrepreneur.
Get lost, Mr. Schaefer.
Truth says
They are lying low hoping to God nobody catches on before the election. Many of the same who made this decision are running for offices today. Key among them is Glassman.
I am somewhat surprised his opponents have not crucified him on this.
JOHN P. MALLAMO says
Judgment $45M awarded to MRA
Harford County motion to revise judgment – denied
Harford County motion for judgment notwithstanding verdict – denied
Harford County motion for new trial – denied
Harford County motion for relief to post supersedes bond – denied
Harford County motion to stay judgment – denied
Harford County petition for Certiorari – denied
Does aynbody see a bright spot for Harford County in any of this?
LMAO says
All the money MRA is going to get will do that republican trickle down thing?
I like Orange Juice says
This shit is about as hilarious as the attempt to develop houses at former Beech Tree Golf outside of Aberdeen.
Tilefish says
In English! Harford County just took a hard right to the chin. They are now forced to argue the record, a record where they only had one witnesses who lied under oath. As far as businesses being scared to come to Harford County. The Glassman regime has the most anti business attitude sense the Reherman administration. Maybe the best legal action the county should take would be to pay Mr Schafer and sue outside trial counsel for malpractice.