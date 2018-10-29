MRA CEO Schafer on Rubble Landfill Case: “Time Has Come for the County Executive and Council to Recognize What the Jury Understood”

From Richard D Schafer, President/CEO Maryland Reclamation Associates Inc.:

MRA is pleased with Maryland’s High Court’s decision to deny Harford County’s petition and the motion for permission to file amicus curiae brief in support of petition for writ of certiorari. Importantly the court’s decision made clear “there has been no showing that the review by certiorari is desirable and in the public interest.”

The denial should send a clear message to the county, the jury’s decision to award 45.5 million dollars with interest of 12,500 dollars every day (now approaching 48 million) was/is a local matter. The time has come for the county executive and council to recognize what the jury understood after listening to the evidence. “That Harford County through its zoning did in fact cause a regulatory taking of MRA’s

property.”

Richard D Schafer, President/CEO