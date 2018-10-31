Carolyn Zinner Appointed to Havre de Grace City Council

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Mayor William T. Martin Announces the Appointment of Carolyn Zinner to Havre de Grace City Council.

Today, Mayor William T. Martin announced he will nominate Carolyn Zinner to fill the current vacant city council seat at the Monday, November 5, 2018 city council meeting.

Pending city council confirmation, Mrs. Zinner will serve the remainder of Monica Worrell’s term, which ends Monday, May 20, 2019.

Since graduating with a B. S. degree in Health Care Administration from Widner University, Mrs. Zinner has led a successful career both as a small-business owner and a leader in health care management. Most recently, Mrs. Zinner worked as a project manager at Christiana Care Health System in their information services department, retiring in June 2018. Currently, Mrs. Zinner is a member and supporter of several nonprofit organizations and is serving on the Independence Day Commission and Wage and Benefits Commission for the City of Havre de Grace.

“Carolyn Zinner is an individual who will roll her sleeves up and work hard to be prepared for the issues that face the City. More importantly she is a fair and well-informed individual who will represent the citizens of Havre de Grace with respect and dignity,” said Mayor William T. Martin. “If confirmed, I have no doubt she will be a key asset to the City Council and the citizens she serves.”