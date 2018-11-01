Harford Community College Fighting Owls Women’s Soccer Team Claims Fifth Straight Region XX Title

From Harford Community College:

The No. 1 seed Harford Community College Fighting Owls women’s soccer team captured the Region XX Division I Championship on October 27, defeating the No. 2 seed Montgomery College Raptors 4-2.

Battling through horrendous weather and several injuries, Harford would find four goals from a quartet of Fighting Owls en route to a fifth straight regional title.

Sommer Law was the first to step up for the ladies in blue, bagging her sixth of the season for a 1-0 lead. The advantage lasted just three minutes, as conference-leading goal scorer Ariella Amaguana found the top right corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Law would make an impact for a second time in the 18′ minute, hitting Brooke Murphy in stride to put Harford ahead 2-1. Kasie Lambert doubled the Fighting Owls’ lead in the 32′ minute, chipping Montgomery goalkeeper Delmy Perez from thirty yards out to send Harford into the half up 3-1.

The Raptors cut the gap down to one at the hour mark thanks to a strike from Gabriela Fernandez. Harford’s defense would tighten up after the goal, allowing just two shots on target in the final 26 minutes.

Hailey Bowen sealed the victory for the Fighting Owls with 19 minutes left to play. The sophomore midfielder found the ball at her feet amidst a frenzy of players, poking it past Perez in the chaos to put Harford ahead for good.

With the win, Harford now boasts a 13-2 record. Montgomery ends their 2018 campaign at 12-3.

Scoring Summary

3′ – HARFORD – Sommer Law

6′ – MONTGOMERY – Ariella Amaguana (Assisted by Elise Couturier)

18′ – HARFORD – Brooke Murphy (Sommer Law)

32′ – HARFORD – Kasie Lambert

64′ – MONTGOMERY – Gabriela Fernandez (Viviana Rodriguez)

71′ – HARFORD – Hailey Bowen (Kasie Lambert)

Key Stats & Notes

• For the second time this season, Harford’s defense held the Raptors’ potent offense at-bay.

• Montgomery came into the contest with the highest goals per game average of any NJCAA DI side, with only one team other than the Fighting Owls holding them to two goals or less.

• Crystal Kline, Rachel Bohli, Alecia Rotunno and Kasie Lambert were named to the All-Tournament Team for their outstanding play.

• Saturday’s victory marks 11 in a row for the Fighting Owls.

• Kasie Lambert extended her point streak to 15 games.