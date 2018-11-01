Harford Land Trust Event Raises $50,000 for Land Preservation in Harford County

From Harford Land Trust:

The Harford Land Trust raised a record $50,000 at its seventh annual Harvest Moon Dinner & Auction on Saturday, October 20. An enthusiastic crowd of 200 people attended the event at the Bel Air Armory in support of the nonprofit’s mission of preserving land in Harford County.

Keynote speaker Major General Randy S. Taylor, Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG), spoke of the important partnership with Harford Land Trust through the Army Compatible Use Buffer Program. General Taylor described the benefits of preserving critical habitat and limiting incompatible development near APG.

Highlighting the evening was the announcement by Executive Director Kristin Kirkwood of the land trust’s recent acquisition of a long-sought property known as Perryman Woods, funded primarily through the Army’s program, as well as through Harford County Government stormwater mitigation funds, and community contributions.

Mary Archer Stewart of Fawn View Farm in Pylesville also spoke at the event. Stewart stressed the importance of land preservation to the county’s agricultural industry and to future generations of county residents, whether they are involved in farming or not.

Major sponsors and contributors included the Office of Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Klein’s ShopRite, Ann and Art Helton of Millbrook Farm, Eileen and Harry Webster of Lassen, Marine & Webster, Inc., and Jesse Colvin for Congress. The event was made possible by the donated goods and services of over 100 local businesses and residents. Aimee O’Neill of O’Neill Enterprises donated her auctioneering services, and Jeff Conti donated his professional decorating services.

“The outpouring of support for our event shows that our community recognizes the importance of our work and understands the many benefits of land preservation,” Harford Land Trust Board President Ben Lloyd said. “Thank you to our event committee chair and board member Jo Tyson, as well as Marilyn Thompson, Cyndi Fitzhugh, Diane Jones, Jeff Conti, Lee Crush, Patti Dallam, Gloria Moon, and Peg Niland for their work behind the scenes to make this a success.”

The Harford Land Trust was founded in 1991 by a group of local residents who wanted to ensure that land with significant historic or ecological value remained intact. The nonprofit’s mission is to work with landowners to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character, and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County. Since its inception, the HLT and partners have helped protect more than 11,000 acres throughout the county including Kilgore Falls, Eden Mill, and Anita C. Leight Estuary Center.

For more information visit www.harfordlandtrust.org.