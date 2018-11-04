Harford County Veterans Resource Fair; Special Events to Honor 100th Armistice Day; Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Giveaway

From Harford County government:

In support of those who served our nation, Harford County will host a resource fair for veterans and their families from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 at the Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St. in Bel Air. This free, annual event will be a one-stop-shop for information about veterans’ healthcare, benefits, jobs, discounts, and more. This year’s fair will open with a wreath-laying ceremony for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. Also new this year, one lucky veteran or an immediate family member will win a motorcycle from Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in Darlington. Mission BBQ will provide a free lunch. This is the third annual resource fair for local veterans, organized by the all-volunteer Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman. The theme of this year’s fair is “A Century of Service.”

Contestants can enter the motorcycle giveaway now by following the rules set by Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson in their online Facebook event. Leading up to the fair, Eisenhauer’s is holding weekly drawings to award nine keys to a XG500 Harley-Davidson. A tenth key will be randomly awarded to a veteran who attends the fair, but only one key will start the engine for the lucky winner! All contestants must be veterans or immediate family members and they must be present at the fair to win. Find the Facebook event and contest rules at https://www.facebook.com/events/582267965522011/. A video promotion including the motorcycle is available here:

To open the fair, County Executive Glassman and Major General Randy Taylor, Commanding General of CECOM and Senior Commander of APG, will lay a wreath at 10 a.m. in honor of the Harford County citizens who lost their lives in World War I, and their names will be read aloud.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, recognized as the end of W.W. I on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918. Armistice Day was later designated as Veterans Day in honor of all American veterans. County Executive Barry Glassman has requested that local volunteer fire companies sound their sirens at 11 a.m. this year on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, as part of a statewide recognition announced by Gov. Larry Hogan.

At the fair on Nov. 10, VA and Veterans Service Organizations will help attendees discuss and check on claims, ask questions about the GI Bill, and learn more to sign up for VA healthcare. Local companies will be on hand to provide employment opportunities. Door prizes will be given away every 20 minutes, and family-friendly, interactive demonstrations will include a live therapy dog and pony, “Start a Harley” opportunities, a visit from the Aberdeen IronBirds mascot Ferrous, World War I memorabilia, and virtual reality experiences. All attendees will receive a Harford County veterans’ resource guide and list of local businesses that offer discounts for veterans.

The agenda for the Nov. 10 resource fair appears below.

10:00 a.m. Wreath-laying ceremony

10:15 a.m. Exhibitor booths open

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Motorcycle giveaway

Invited exhibitors include: Veterans Benefits Administration, VA MD Health Care, Humana Military (Tricare Administrator), Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding, MD Vet Center, Dog Tags and Tails, Habitat for Humanity, Harford County Department of Housing, Harford County Health Department, Harford Community College, Harford County Public Library, American Legion, VFW, DAV, and many more.

“Harford County is home to thousands of veterans who strengthen the fabric of our community,” County Executive Glassman said. “All are welcome to bring their families and enjoy this year’s resource fair as a sign of our deep gratitude for their service. I would also like to thank Eisenhauer’s Chesapeake Harley-Davidson for their generous giveaway and the members of Harford County’s Commission on Veterans Affairs, the volunteers, community partners and all local businesses that enthusiastically support our Harford County veterans and their families.”

Stay in touch with the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs on Facebook, or contact vetcommission@harfordcountymd.gov.

Harford County to Honor 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day on November 11

At 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 11, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will lay a wreath at the World War I memorial at Tydings Park in Havre de Grace, joining Mayor Bill Martin and other local officials in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, organized by the Joseph L. Davis American Legion Post 47.

Encouraging all Harford County citizens to join in a moment of silence, County Executive Glassman today issued the following statement:

“From the American Revolution to the present, Harford County citizens have answered the call to defend our nation, and World War I was no exception. In honor of the 47 local citizens who gave their lives, and all World War I veterans who fought for our freedoms, Harford County will join Gov. Hogan, the state, and the nation in the tolling of bells for the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day at 11 a.m. on November 11, 2018. At that time, I have asked our volunteer fire companies to sound their sirens and I invite all citizens to take a moment, wherever they may be, to remember the great sacrifice of these true American heroes.”