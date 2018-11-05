Harford Community College Offers New Hybrid GED Math Preparation Course

From Harford Community College:

Harford Community College is pleased to announce the offering of a new GED math prep course, i-Pathways Hybrid GED® Math, which offers even greater flexibility for working students than the traditional 15-week GED math program. Over the course of 10 weeks, class meets once per week on campus in the morning, and the remaining instruction is through an online tutorial with a dedicated instructor. The benefits of this format are increased flexibility to work through problems and study largely on the student’s own schedule, but also allows for individualized instruction through online customization for each individual student. Small class size also allows for a more personalized experience for students. Harford Community College is one of only two programs in the State of Maryland that is currently offering this format. Maryland’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation wanted to pilot this program and HCC’s Dean Brandy Naughton was instrumental in and fully supportive of Harford taking the lead, working with Helen Coup and DLLR to pilot this program. According to Dean Naughton and the Adult Literacy staff at the College, “We wanted to create a program that met the needs of our student population. We needed a GED Math class that runs during the day, helps students who failed the GED Math test on the first or second attempt, and offers a hybrid format to include face-to-face instruction as well as online individual practice.”

The program has been immensely popular and successful in its first offering this past summer. According to student Tim Mecure, “I think that having everybody work independently is a better learning environment because we are not all stuck in the same place. It allows all of us to learn at our own pace with a one-on-one teacher atmosphere.” Another student, Daniel Willey, agrees, “The i-Pathways class helped me reach my goal of getting my GED. It was streamlined in terms of how complex the work was and the ability to work at home with a teacher available. Basically if I could pass math because of it, it’s good stuff.” A third student, Elena Snyder, states, “For me personally, taking this class and receiving my GED would open up many opportunities. Once I earn my GED, I will be able to take college courses as well as continue on my journey for a better job.”

The next offering of this hybrid class will be in January 2019. If you are considering earning your GED and you’ve successfully passed HCC’s Pre-GED Math program or attended one of HCC’s advising sessions and test in the GED math range, this may be the right program for you. Prospective students must be able to commit to completing the independent at-home online math assignments. To learn more, please contact Jessie Thompson at 443-412-2054 or jthompson@harford.edu.