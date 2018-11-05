Harford County’s Annual “No Shave November” Campaign Grows Cancer Awareness; Donations of Shaving Supplies Sought for Veterans, Homeless

From Harford County government:

No Shave November is a nationwide campaign encouraging men to stop shaving for the month to “Grow it. Show it. Support Cancer Awareness.” Under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, Harford County government is joining the campaign again this year by collecting new shaving supplies and other toiletries to support local veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Harford County Veterans Affairs Commission will distribute the donations to the Perry Point VA Medical Center. Donations will also support Harford County’s Project Homeless Connect, an annual event touching hundreds of lives by providing health screenings, housing assistance and other resources in one location for those in need.

Collection boxes are in place now through Friday, Nov. 30 at Harford County’s senior activity centers, recreation centers, and Harford County government administration buildings. Thanks to a partnership with Harford County Public Library, donations may also be dropped off at any of the library’s 11 branches. A list of drop-off locations is available on the county website at https://bit.ly/2DojZ7M. For more information about the collection drive, please call 410-638-3389.

Information from the American Cancer Society about men’s health and cancer screenings is available at http://www.cancer.org/cancer/news/features/4-cancer-screening-tests-for-men.