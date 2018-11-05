Investigators Seek Community Assistance after 2 Belcamp Townhouses Intentionally Set on Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

Investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal are seeking assistance from the community to determine the suspect(s) responsible for intentionally setting two townhouses on fire on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Firefighters from Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company and surrounding companies were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. for a dwelling fire after a passerby observed smoke coming from 503 Cool Breeze Circle in the Holly Woods development off of Philadelphia Road. Upon arrival, firefighters observed forced entry into the home and encountered a fire contained to the basement after the fire sprinkler activated. During the course of the investigation, firefighters noticed forced entry into 501 Cool Breeze Circle as well. Upon entering the home, firefighters observed multiple points of origin within the home. With these observations, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene.

During the course of the investigation a team of Deputy State Fire determined the fire within 503 Cool Breeze Circle, which was occupied at the time of the fire, is owned by Richard & Elizabeth Dubose was intentionally set and was contained to the basement after fire sprinklers activated. Investigators concluded the multiple fires at 501 Cool Breeze Circle, owned by Nicole Tavenier, which was vacant and for sale, were incendiary in nature (arson) as well. Investigators discovered those fires had self-extinguished and did not produce the required heat to activate the fire sprinkler system.

Twenty-five firefighters assisted in the one-alarm fire. No injuries were reported and investigators estimate both homes sustained approximately $25,000.00 in total for damages.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the community and anyone passing through to contact our office with any information about this incident. Deputy State Fire Marshals can be contacted at 410-836-4844, by emailing the Northeast Regional Office at osfmnero@maryland.gov, submit tips to the OSFM Blog @ http://mdosfm.wixsite.com/blog or by calling the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.