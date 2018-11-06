Harford County Elections Director/Deputy Director Placed on Administrative Leave

From the Harford County Board of Elections:
The Election Director, Kevin Keene and Deputy Director, Dale Livingston have been placed on administrative leave. Effective, October 31, 2018 Cindy Allred is the Acting Election Director for Harford County.
During early voting, the Harford County Election Board operated four early voting centers where almost 40,000 voters voted without issue. Today, 89 precincts opened on time and thousands of Harford County voters have and will be voting today.
The Harford County Election Board is confident that the voting process will continue to operate smoothly and we will be happy to answer any further questions at the end of the 2018 election cycle.
Comments
A voter says
Kevin Keene needs to hit the road.
Hunter says
Who placed these two on Administrative Leave??
Willy says
Why should he hit the road? Do you know something the public doesn’t?
? says
Why the late announcement….something is very fishy here.
HappyRepublican says
Sure would be great to know WHY or the circumstances they were placed on admin leave.? whats with half the story,,, post the reprimand, but not the reason for said??? Why bother at all
? says
Something is being buried. The good old boys are hoping it won’t come out.
Silence Dogood says
It’s about time. Let’s hope this puts an end to the poor leadership, unfair treatment of employees, and overall unprofessional behavior that has been present for years. One lurks around outside of restaurants spying on employees while the other skates along on entirely on the efforts of others. Kudos to the board for making the move.
Inquiring Minds says
Why is this sort of behavior so prevalent in Harford County Government? The SAO is much the same way.