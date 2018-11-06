Harford County Elections Director/Deputy Director Placed on Administrative Leave

From the Harford County Board of Elections:

The Election Director, Kevin Keene and Deputy Director, Dale Livingston have been placed on administrative leave. Effective, October 31, 2018 Cindy Allred is the Acting Election Director for Harford County.

During early voting, the Harford County Election Board operated four early voting centers where almost 40,000 voters voted without issue. Today, 89 precincts opened on time and thousands of Harford County voters have and will be voting today.

The Harford County Election Board is confident that the voting process will continue to operate smoothly and we will be happy to answer any further questions at the end of the 2018 election cycle.