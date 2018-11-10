4 Weapons Found in 2 Harford County Schools; 3 Students Charged

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

At approximately 11 am on Friday, November 9, 2018, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer assigned to the Center for Educational Opportunity, working with school administrators, investigated the possibility a weapon had been introduced into the school setting.

Officials monitoring students upon arrival and utilizing various investigative and surveillance techniques found what appeared to be a Beretta 92F style handgun in a locker belonging to a student. Further investigation revealed the weapon to be a BB gun with the orange safety tip intentionally removed. During the same investigation, information was developed that a second weapon was also brought to school.

A subsequent search of another student’s property yielded what appeared to be a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic handgun. Further inspection revealed this weapon to also be a BB gun, also with the safety tip intentionally removed.

Two students, both male, ages 13 and 14, were brought to the office and appropriately questioned about the recovered weapons. During the interview, a folding knife was located on the person of one of the students being questioned.

Both juveniles were charged via the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services with possession of a deadly weapon on school property. Both were released into the custody of their parents after processing.

Later in the afternoon, in a separate incident, a 13 year old male was charged by referral to Teen Court for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property after he brought an air soft gun to Edgewood Middle School. School administrators and the Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer acted quickly to investigate the incident, identify those involved, isolate the student and resolve the situation safely.

Both incidents were brought to quick and safe resolutions due to partnership between school administrators and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers.

Of the incident Sheriff Gahler remarked, “It is ironic that during the training for school administrators on the response to an active assailant, three weapons were removed from the same school where the training was being conducted. But, this incident goes a long way to highlight the reasons why proactive policing needs to exist inside our schools. It is through the vigilance of our administrators, teachers, and SRO’s that we can provide a safe learning environment for all.”