The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Police Investigate Shooting in Downtown Havre de Grace

Police Investigate Shooting in Downtown Havre de Grace

By 1 Comment

From Havre de Grace Police:

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 blocks of North Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.

Upon arrival, Officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Detectives. Havre de Grace Detectives responded to the location and took over the investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

Havre de Grace Detectives are still on scene actively investigating the incident. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the above shooting, please contact the Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121.

Comments

  1. Sheriff Gayler or the Keystone Cops haven’t inserted themselves in this case? Surprising……That’s right the election is over no more need to pontificate.

    0

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: