Police Investigate Shooting in Downtown Havre de Grace

From Havre de Grace Police:

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 blocks of North Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.

Upon arrival, Officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Detectives. Havre de Grace Detectives responded to the location and took over the investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

Havre de Grace Detectives are still on scene actively investigating the incident. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the above shooting, please contact the Havre de Grace Police at 410-939-2121.