State Sen. Jennings: “Election Day Just Wasn’t the Same Without My Friend and Colleague Wayne Norman”

From Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Four More Years!

Thank you to everyone who supported me in my campaign for re-election. I’m truly honored and humbled by your confidence in me as your State Senator and I look forward to returning to Annapolis in two short months to get back to business with my colleagues in the legislature. While a few key races for the GOP fell short last night, I’m extremely proud of Governor Hogan for his historic victory over Ben Jealous, becoming the first Republican governor in over 50 years to win re-election in Maryland. His victory in a state that is two-to-one Democrat proves that there’s more that unites us than divides us, and when we work together there’s no telling what we can accomplish for this wonderful place we all call home. I was proud to share the ticket with so many inspiring Marylanders from across the political spectrum who ran good, honest campaigns and sacrificed their time and personal resources to relay their visions for a better Maryland. Now that the campaigning is over, the real work begins. I look forward to hearing from you about issues that are important to you, your families and your businesses for the upcoming legislative session.

Remembering Wayne Norman

Election Day just wasn’t the same without my friend and colleague Wayne Norman, whom we all love and miss dearly. How fitting that this week so many who loved and admired him gathered for the dedication of the Senator H. Wayne Norman, Jr. District Courthouse Plaza in Bel Air. What a tremendous way to honor someone who gave so much of himself to the legal profession and the people of Harford County.

Again, thank you for your support. I look forward to serving you and representing your interests for another four years. As always, please do not hesitate to contact me should I ever be of service to you.

Sincerely,

Senator J.B. Jennings