Harford County Encourages Family Dinnertime Conversations about Drugs and Alcohol on Nov. 14

From Harford County government:

On Wednesday, November 14, Harford County parents and caregivers are invited to join in the county’s third annual Night of Conversation by having dinner with their families and talking to their children about the dangers of drugs and alcohol. Intended for families with children in pre-school through high school, the Night of Conversation is sponsored by Harford County government in partnership with Harford County’s public schools, libraries, sheriff’s office, health department and participating restaurants, grocery stores, and physicians.

To aid the family discussions, “conversation cards” created by the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy and distributed throughout the community will offer tips for parents including age-appropriate conversation starters. Parents are also encouraged to help their kids practice refusal skills and plan how to escape peer-pressure situations. Last year 70,000 conversation cards were distributed.

Participants in the Night of Conversation can take a short survey about their experiences and enter to win a $100 Visa gift card. Participants can also share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #HarfordTalks.

“Harford County’s Night of Conversation is a time to help your children plan and practice what to do and say when they are offered drugs,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “With your help they will make the right decisions.”

For links to conversation starters, additional resources and the survey, or to learn more about the Night of Conversation, please visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/nightofconversation or contact the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy at 410-638-3333.