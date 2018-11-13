Harford County Seeks Volunteers for Advisory Boards and Commissions

From Harford County government:

Applications are now open for volunteers seeking an appointment by Harford County Executive Barry Glassman to the advisory boards and commissions under his administration. Appointees serve a four-year term, coterminous with the county executive, and contribute to effective local government for all citizens.

“As my administration begins our second term, I am deeply grateful to the many volunteers whose time and talent were vital to the success of our first four years,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “I encourage these volunteers and all citizens to consider the various ways they can help us keep Harford County moving forward.”

Harford County’s boards and commissions cover a wide range of topics and offer a variety of opportunities for citizens to become active in their local government. Members may be citizens with subject matter expertise, related experience, or simply a desire to serve. By county law, some boards and commissions have required qualifications for membership.

Application forms and a list of available boards and commissions are available online at https://bit.ly/2DbE9B6. Questions may be directed to 410-638-3350.

All applicants will be notified by mail when decisions are made regarding their appointment.