Hotel, Restaurants, Residences, Offices Planned on Route 543 in Creswell; Community Input Meeting Scheduled

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting
Mixed Use Center For James Run

Meeting Time: Wednesday, November 14, 2018 6:00pm

Meeting Place: Abingdon Volunteer Fire Company, 3306 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, Maryland 21009

Location of Proposed Development- West Side of MD Route 543, opposite Creswell and Belcamp Roads

Description of Proposed Development- This plan proposes a mixed use center of office, retail, restaurants, residential and open space.

Applicant: Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A.

Contact: Leigh Shotto at Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A. at (410) 893-7500.

    • Get ready for section 8 all over Harford County. The state isn’t happy enough keeping all of this east of 95. Now they wanna push this all over the county. I pay insane taxes to live in a nice community and the welfare queens get to live in my community for free, NFW.

      Mass exodus coming to Harford County soon, Aberdeen, joppatowne, Edgewood all have been ruined by section 8 and now Harford County is set to dump this onto bel air, forest hill, hickory, fallston,

      I can tell you that if one section 8 development happens anywhere close to my home, I am moving out of Harford County as fast as I can.

  3. Do we really need another Wawa, dry cleaner, and cell phone store? At least they have slowed down with the CVS or Walgreens on every corner.

    • Look at all the houses and potential shoppers at the local grocery store. Not that there was any question but this will sail through with the county councils blessing all the while they chant Keep us rural, Harford county taxpayers are such a bunch of republican rubes

