Havre de Grace Police Investigate Downtown Homicide after Gunshot Victim Dies

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.

Upon arrival, Officers determined the subject’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Detectives. Havre de Grace Detectives responded to the location and took over the investigation. The victim, a 61-year-old male, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries.

On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, the victim, identified as Jeffrey Mark Coudon died from his injuries at University of Maryland Shock Trauma. On Thursday, November 15, 2018, Mr. Coudon was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland. An autopsy performed by the OCME determined Mr. Coudon’s death to be a homicide.

Havre de Grace Detectives are actively investigating this homicide. At this time we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.