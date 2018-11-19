Harford Transit LINK Seeks Public Input on Proposed Bus Service Improvements

From Harford County government:

Harford Transit LINK will hold public hearings on proposed changes to its fixed route bus schedule, as required by the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA). The proposed changes are the result of an analysis of all routes to improve on-time performance, and a response to customer requests for increased service frequency and expanded service hours. There are no stops proposed for elimination and some stops are proposed to be added.

Planned improvements include reducing the time between buses from 1.5 hours to one hour; expanded weekday service hours until 9 p.m. on some routes; converting higher volume “flag stops” to regular bus stops; reducing the need for bus transfers, and making schedules easier to read. Complete details will be published online on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 at www.harfordtransit.org and will be presented at the hearings. Following a review of public input, the finalized routes will be made public on December 20 for route changes that will take effect on Monday, January 14, 2019.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 20:

5:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Senior Activity Center, 1000 Gateway Drive in Edgewood. Direct service to this location is available on Harford Transit LINK Routes 5 (stop name: Gateway Dr & Judy Way) with connections to Route 2/2A, Route 6/6A, and Route 8; and on Route 6/6A (stop name: Gateway Dr & Judy Way) with connections to Route 1/1A, Route 2/2A, Route 4, Route 7 and Route 8.