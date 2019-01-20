Del. Lisanti: “Our Committee Will be Hearing Proposals to Raise the Smoking Age to 21 and Raise the Minimum Wage to $15 an Hour”

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

Dear Friends,

Our first full week has come to an end. In addition to my new duties as Sub-committee Chairman, I had the pleasure of being appointed by Speaker Busch as House Chair of the Joint Committee on Unemployment Insurance Oversight, and member of the Joint Committee on Worker’s Compensation. I’m excited to partner with my friend and Senate counterpart Chairman Ben Kramer from Montgomery County. We have critical issues to address especially with the on-going federal government stand-off and its impact on our citizens.

In addition to stepping into a new role, I had the privilege to witness the second Inauguration of Governor Hogan in the Senate Chamber as he begins a new term. I look forward to continue working with his administration and my legislative colleagues in a bipartisan fashion for the people of Maryland.

LOOKING AHEAD

Among all the celebration and new positions, I have been diligently preparing and drafting my legislative agenda. I want to take this opportunity to highlight some of the legislation I will be introducing this session. Last session the General Assembly passed legislation I sponsored to eliminate the tax on military and emergency service retirement income, however it was amended to include the first $15,000 in income. We are back again this year to expand tax exemption and include surviving spouses as well as exempt Gold Star family benefits from state taxation.

As always I will be fighting to make sure Harford County gets its fair share of resources in the Budget for important projects in our community. This session I’m proud to be working with community leaders on a diverse agenda of projects that will support education, cultural understanding, and housing equality.

Being a member of the Economic Matters Committee, I hear a great variety of significant legislation that impacts citizens and businesses throughout the State. I would like to bring to your attention that our committee will be hearing proposals to raise the smoking age to 21 and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. These will be critical issues that affect countless Marylanders of all ages and backgrounds and I look forward to hearing from you on these and many other issues over the weeks and months ahead.

Please don’t hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation or how I can as sit you. It’s a great privilege to serve the people of Harford County and I always appreciate hearing from you while serving in Annapolis.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

Delegate, District 34A