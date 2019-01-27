Harford County Democratic Central Committee Seeks Nominees for Board of Elections

From the Harford County Democratic Central Committee:

The Harford County Democratic Central Committee is seeking two (2) new appointees to the Harford County Board of Elections for a 4-year term to begin this upcoming June. In order to be eligible for consideration, all individuals must meet the following criteria:

1. A registered Harford County voter for at least 5 years prior to appointment;

2. Must not hold or be a candidate for public or political party office; and

3. Appointed election board members are prohibited from taking an active part in political activities.

Up to four individuals will be nominated for the two seats. If interested, please email your resume to admin@harforddemocrats.org no later than January 31, 2019. Those interested are expected to be presented at this month’s meeting on January 1st to be interviewed by the Committee at 7PM at the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation.

Any questions, please email us at admin@harforddemocrats.org