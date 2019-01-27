Harford County Tourism-Related Funding Applications Available in February for FY20

From Harford County government:

Harford County will begin accepting funding applications in February from local nonprofits promoting tourism and related activities in the fiscal year 2020. The application deadline is March 22, 2019.

Now in its fifth year, Harford’s competitive funding program was established by County Executive Barry Glassman to reinvest revenue from the hotel/lodging fee in cultural, historical, museum, eco-tourism, and sports-tourism activities. These attractions benefit local residents and draw visitors from outside the county, generating economic benefits through admissions, dining and potential overnight stays. Last year, tourism-related funds were awarded to 28 nonprofits across Harford County totaling $1.5 million.

Funding eligibility is limited to 501(c) 3 and 501(c) 6 organizations involved in tourism and related activities. This year’s funding awards are for operating programmatic initiatives only, for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2019 and ends on June 30, 2020.

All qualifying nonprofits interested in applying should attend one of the following workshops.

· Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development

2021-D Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD 21078

· Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.

Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development

15 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD 21014

Each one-hour workshop will provide an overview of the program and a review of the application process; however, due to space limitations, only one representative from each nonprofit should attend. Registration is required by email at commdev@harfordcountymd.gov.

Beginning Friday, February 15, application packets will be available online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1373/Tourism-Funding-Application. The application deadline is 4:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019.

Harford County’s tourism-related funding program is administered by the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development and the Tourism Activity Review Committee (TARC), which reviews applications and makes award recommendations to County Executive Glassman. Questions may be directed to Barbara Richardson at 410-638-3045 ext. 1362 or by email to bwrichardson@harfordcountymd.gov.