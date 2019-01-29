Havre de Grace Waives Utility and Tax Penalties for Furloughed Federal Employees

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Mayor Martin signed Executive Order 2019-1 providing federal employees residing in the City of Havre de Grace who were recently furloughed during the U.S. Government shutdown a one-month waiver from late fees and penalties of City water and sewer bills and payment of City real property taxes.

“It’s my intention this executive order helps ease the financial burden many of our citizens are currently experiencing because of the recent shutdown,” said Mayor William T. Martin. “I encourage everyone eligible for the initiative to call City Hall at (410) 939-1800.”