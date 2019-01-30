Dr. Rege Named Inaugural Dean of Teaching, Learning and Innovation at HCC

From Harford Community College:

Dr. Karen Rege became the inaugural Dean of Teaching, Learning and Innovation at Harford Community College on January 7, 2019. Since 2015, she had served as the Director for eLearning and Instructional Resources at Harford. She led the effort to develop the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning at HCC, and has been integral in broadening the College’s online course and program offerings. In her new position, Dr. Rege will be responsible for providing College-wide leadership for the planning, implementation, evaluation, and administration of curriculum and assessment processes and cutting-edge, evidence-based teaching, learning, and technology systems.

Throughout nearly two decades in higher education, she has proven herself to be a committed leader and hardworking innovator. Dr. Rege holds an MS in Library and Information Science from Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA) and an MS in Historical Musicology from the University of Michigan. In addition, she earned an EdD in Educational Leadership from the University of Delaware. Her breadth of experience in library and learner services, particularly in the realm of instructional technologies and online learning, will serve her well as the Dean of Teaching, Learning and Innovation.

Former positions Dr. Rege held include Director for Special Projects, Office of the Provost, and Director of Library Services for Delaware County Community College (Media, PA). She also served as an adjunct professor at Delaware County Community College, Drexel University, and the Delaware College of Art and Design (Wilmington, DE).

Dr. Rege currently serves on the Board of Directors of Quality Matters and Maryland Online. She has several licenses and certificates and was the recipient of the SirsiDynix Award for Innovation in Library Technology called Building Better Communities (2006). At Harford, she is currently serving as Strategic Planning Tri-Chair.