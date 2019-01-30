Harford County to Open Temporary Warming Center in Abingdon Jan. 30 – 31

From Harford County government:

In response to an arctic air mass impacting the region, a warming center will open at Mountain Christian Church’s Abingdon campus from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 30 until 5 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The campus is located at 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Suite B, Abingdon. The Harford County Department of Emergency Services, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, partnered with the church to provide this temporary warming center for citizens in need.