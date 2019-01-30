“Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics” Exhibit and Events at HCC

From Harford Community College:

Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics Exhibit and Events

A new exhibit, “Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics,” opens in the Hays-Heighe House at Harford Community College on February 7. Several events are planned in conjunction with this exhibit that was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100th anniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification nationally of women’s right to vote. Alliances formed for and against women’s suffrage reveal important divisions in American society in the first part of the 20th century, with roots before the Civil War, and branches that continue to this day. Votes for Women explores women’s sphere as it expands to include political office, considers the changing understandings of civic virtue, and reveals difficult choices that political movements must make in pursuit of their goals. Throughout, it highlights topics with a contemporary resonance: women’s position in society, social protest, racial divisions, and political engagement.

The exhibit will include the display of wax figures of two prominent leaders in the campaign for equality, through a loan from the Baltimore-based National Great Blacks in Wax Museum. A wax figure of Ida B. Wells will be on display in February and March and a wax figure of Mary Church Terrell, in April and May.

Unless otherwise noted, the events are free and open to the public.

Herstory: Amazing American Women Pioneers

Wednesday, February 6, 11:30 AM-12:30 PM

Chesapeake Theater

Reservation recommended: slove@harford.edu or 443.412.2224

Through the use of LIVE music, narration and archival video, celebrate pioneers who overcame enormous odds and changed the course of history. Relive the legend of Ida B. Wells, Mary Church Terrell, Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Stanton, Sojourner Truth, Sara Winnemucca, Sonja Sotomayor and others.

“Votes for Women: Taking Our Place in Politics” Exhibit Opening

Thursday, February 7, Hays-Heighe House

Opening Reception: 1 to 5 PM

Curator Walk: 2 and 4 PM

The exhibit, which runs February 7 to June 1, was inspired by the campaign for women’s suffrage in the United States, the 100th anniversary of the final pushes in the Senate for the 19th Amendment, and the ratification of women’s right to vote. It is co-curated by Harford Community College’s Stephanie Hallock, Professor of Political Science and Coordinator for Global Engagement, and Gina Calia-Lotz, Instructional Services Librarian, with additional participation by Sharoll Love, Student Diversity Specialist. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended for the curator walks. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

Black Women’s Clubs and the Suffrage Movement

Thursday, February 14, 12:30 to 2 PM, Hays-Heighe House

Despite the familiar narrative, middle class white women did not fight for suffrage alone. African American women, who had long been excluded from white women’s Progressive-era organizations, made suffrage one of the many crucial causes they took up in their own women’s clubs. During the event, which will be presented by Sylvea Hollis, Postdoctoral fellow at Morgan State University, participants will learn about these organizations and the famous individuals who committed to securing women’s rights. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics Book Discussion

Tuesday, February 26, 12:30 to 2 PM, Hays-Heighe House

This book is a sweeping view of American history from the vantage points of four women who have lived and worked behind the scenes in politics for over 30 years, Donna Brazile, Yolanda Caraway, Leah Daughtry, and Minyon Moore, a group of women who call themselves The Colored Girls. Like many people who have spent their careers in public service, they view their lives in four-year waves where presidential campaigns and elections have been common threads. The book discussion will be led by Iris Leigh Barnes, Curator of the Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

Iron-Jawed Angels Film Screening

Thursday, February 28, 12:30 to 3 PM, Student Center, Room 243

Defiant young activists take the women’s suffrage movement by storm, putting their lives at risk to help American women win the right to vote.

Amending America: How Women Won the Vote Living History Presentation

Tuesday, March 5, 12:30 to 2 PM, Student Center, Room 243

Performer Kate Campbell Stevenson brings to life early women’s rights activists Abigail Adams, Rose Crabtree, Alice Paul and Eleanor Roosevelt. A better understanding of women’s history and their struggles empowers us all for the future. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

Maryland Women’s Suffrage Movement Lecture

Thursday, March 14, 6:30 to 8 PM, Hays-Heighe House

Historic preservationist and community planner Kacy Rohn researches suffrage activities in Maryland, and with the support of Maryland Historic Trust, created a Story Map of important people, places, and events, which she will share during the lecture. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

Historical Debate Night: The Equal Rights Amendment

Thursday, March 28, 6:30 to 8 PM, Hays-Heighe House

Social activism around women’s rights is gaining momentum again today, and so is support for the E.R.A. Join us to watch some of the 1970’s arguments recreated, and share your own views on the amendment as well. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.

A Nursery for Militant Suffragists: Activism at Goucher College Presentation/Lecture

Tuesday, April 2, 12:30 to 1:30 PM, Hays-Heighe House

In the first decades of the 20th century, dozens of Goucher students and faculty took part in marches, protests, and pickets for women’s suffrage, while the college administration struggled to develop a firm stance on the matter. Sheller’s recent project to uncover the story brought together Goucher alumnae with the college librarian and the curator for special collections, and reclaimed a proud part of Goucher’s history as an outstanding women’s college. The lecture is presented by Tina Hirsch Sheller, Assistant Professor of History and Historic Preservation at Goucher College. No admission fee, but reservations are recommended. Call 443-412-2539 or email haysheighe@harford.edu.