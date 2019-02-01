Harford County Board of Education Invites Stakeholders to Budget Input Session

From Harford County Public Schools:

The Board of Education of Harford County will host a FY20 Budget Public Input Session on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the Board Room of the A.A. Roberty Building in Bel Air.

All stakeholders are encouraged to attend to provide budget comments. This is the opportunity for parents/guardians, employees, and community members to have their voices heard as Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) continues to develop the FY20 proposed budget.

At the input session, the HCPS Budget Office will provide a brief overview of the budget, and then the Board will receive comments. All are welcome to attend and share feedback.

For those who are unable to attend, the session will be livestreamed, and the video will be archived on hcps.org.