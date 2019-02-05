Del. Lisanti: Gov. Hogan “Set a Tone of Bipartisan Leadership Which is Certainly Welcomed After Such a Nasty Campaign Season”

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

State of State Address and Raising Awareness

This week marked the Governor’s opportunity to deliver his annual State of the State Address to a Joint Session of the House and Senate. It’s always a trilling opportunity to be part of this historic occasion.

Governor Hogan seemed to set a tone of bipartisan leadership which is certainly welcomed after such a nasty campaign season. As we move forward, I plan to continue working with the Governor and Democratic Leaders on things we can agree on and continue to push forward for sensible policies.

In addition to the State of the State, we had many important organizations join us in Annapolis to raise awareness for various issues this week including heritage tourism, cardiovascular disease and gun violence.

The American Heart Association in partnership with the Women’s Caucus sponsored a day to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the number one killer of women that takes a woman’s life approximately every 80 seconds. Please visit the American Heart Association online to learn more.

Harford County representatives from Moms Demand Action, joined members from across the state to visit nearly every single member of the General Assembly to advocate for safe communities and solutions to gun violence.

I even got to spend a little time with one of our pages, Garrett Frankis from John Carroll. As a former page, I know firsthand the unique and rewarding experience it is to learn the legislative process up close. Whether it be action on the floor or in committee, the access these students have help shape their understanding of how government operates. Additionally this experience usually increases their passion for public service to the extend that they may return to serve in Annapolis as a legislative director like Adam Hiob on my staff did, or even as a legislator like myself.

As always, please don’t hesitate to contact my office if you have any questions or concerns regarding legislation or how I can assist you. It’s a great privilege to serve the people of Harford County and I always appreciate hearing from you while serving in Annapolis.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

Delegate, District 34A