Community Input Meeting Set for Maryland Center for the Arts

By

From Friends of Harford:

Community Input Meeting
Maryland Center for the Arts

Meeting Time: Wednesday, February 27, 2019 6:30pm

Meeting Place: Harford County Public Library, Abingdon Branch, 2510 South Tollgate Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Location of Proposed Development- The site is located on the west side of MD Route 24 and the south side of the intersection of Wheel & South Tollgate Roads, in Abingdon, MD.

Description of Proposed Development- The Maryland Center for the Arts project will consist of three Community Center buildings totaling 64,250 square feet and an Outdoor Amphitheatre that is 5,750 square feet with a seating capacity of 500 theatre seats and an additional 500 lawn seats. The 41.4 acre site is zoned R3.

Applicant: Bay State Land Services

Contact: Dudley Campbell at Bay State Land Services at (410) 879-4747

