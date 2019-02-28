Abingdon Man Charged for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

An Abingdon man has been charged after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

The defendant is identified as Thomas Dewey, 51, of Abingdon, MD.

Investigators became involved after receiving a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Dewey buying/selling items online that appeared to be child exploitative in nature.

Investigation of that tip led to a search and seizure warrant at Dewey’s residence. Investigators recovered items of personal electronics that contained large amounts of child pornography and evidence of distribution of child pornography. After the search, investigators interviewed Dewey who admitted to possession of child pornography.

Dewey was charged with one count of CHILD PORN PROMOTE/DISTRB (CR 11-207) and one count of POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY (CR 11-208).

Anyone with additional information relating to Dewey or this investigation is encouraged to contact the CAC.