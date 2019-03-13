“Total Betrayal”: Gov. Hogan on Trump Administration’s Cuts to Chesapeake Bay Program

From the Office of the Governor of Maryland:
Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement on the Trump Administration’s proposed Fiscal Year 2020 Budget, which would drastically cut funding for Chesapeake Bay restoration:
“As Governor of Maryland and Chairman of the Chesapeake Executive Council, protecting the Chesapeake Bay remains one of my top priorities. The EPA Administrator himself called the Chesapeake Bay Program a ‘high priority,’ making this week’s cut in the budget a total betrayal. These cuts are potentially devastating to restoration efforts at such a critical time.
“Here in Maryland, leaders from both sides of the aisle have taken a strong stance on environmental conservation, and we hope our leaders at the federal level will do the same. As I have every year, I will continue to urge our federal partners to protect these critical investments into ongoing Bay restoration efforts and work with our congressional delegation to restore funding.
“The Chesapeake Bay is a state and national treasure, and federal support is essential to improving the waterway’s health. We will not allow several decades of environmental restoration to be dismantled. We will continue to fight hard against any cuts to the cleanup program.”
Comments
Phildirt says
Dear Governor Hogan,
“Total Betrayal ” No that would be you as your lack of support for are Republican elected President has come back to bite you in your Rhino ass.
Perhaps you should consider leading like a Republican leader should and stop your boot licking to your Democratic friends.
veritas says
Hear Hear,
With something like 18 anti Second Amendment bills in the General Asylum and not a word from our RINO Governor, let’s talk about total betrayal.
Dumping seemingly unlimited dollars into the nebulous Bay Cleanup is not the solution. Oh, wait, let’s just ban foam cups. Yea, that’s your solution.
The Wonder Wondering Wonderer says
It’s really no wonder why very few people in this country take the gun hobby crowd seriously.
How you can associate firearms constitutionality with environmental concerns is beyond me.
What? Do you need to point at the big gun your carrying on your boat to all the fisherman on the shore? Wave your arms real fast, I’m sure everyone really cares.
Charles says
They are ridiculous. These cretins would prefer the Republican Party nominate a right-wing nut who would get 30 percent and lose- just to prove a point. Freaks.
SoulCrusher says
Typical Democratic lunacy and hypocrisy. The issue of gun control has nothing to do with the Chesapeake Bay. The issue of gun control DOES have everything to do with betrayal of right and privilege of every American in this Country. It doesn’t matter how many bills get passed into statute because the Code, Rules and Regulations are ONLY enforceable on government employees unless they pass the Constitutional muster. Even then you MUST have the consent of the accused and ANY consent gained from the terrorism this State commits against it own people is an act of fraud and coercion. Notice to all elected officials and government employees, your salaries are paid by the people whom you are waging war against, whom DID ordain this government and CAN unordain this government very easily. Quite frankly, most of the recent damage to the Bay can be traced back to unkind acts of mother nature and the incompetence of other States whose tributaries dump their waste into the Bay. Hogan calls this a betrayal from the President of the United States when in reality it is mother nature reigning havoc on us for years of neglect and her revenge was VERY swift. Everyone needs to get realistic about the issues at hand and you can’t blame Trump for everything because this Country is practically bankrupt. Spending must be cut. We ALL need to realize that every elected official is actually a representative of the US Corporation and is acting on behalf of the United Nations and not for WE THE PEOPLE. They aren’t even citizens anymore! Do you really believe that the foreign citizens you have been elected really care about this Country?
On December 9, 1945, the International Organization Immunities Act relinquished every public office of the United States to the United Nations. This law makes all public officials foreign citizens, barring them from judicial power. All public officials are administrative agents of the US Corporation. They have no judicial power whatsoever.
Seriously? says
Phildirt brought the gun issue into the thread, not a liberal.
Spending?? You might want to look ar the facts on that. Trump promised to eliminate the debt, maybe in 5 years or less, but he’s now at record debt during the first two years and had an unlimited debt ceiling. Fiscal conservative has a whole different meaning now. Republicans seem to have done a 180 on what the party stands for.
SoulCrusher says
Yeah, but what you’re not saying is Obama left the man with $20 trillion in debt when he took office. Obama doubled the nation’s debt from $10 trillion to $20 trillion during his Presidency and now you act like it’s Trump’s Debt alone. Get real. As far as the gun issue, it is correct to say exactly what I said. It’s all about betraying the very people who are the United States and that’s not them the government. Trump hasn’t betrayed Hogan. Trump didn’t betray Maryland. Trump has not betrayed the American people. If our General Assembly keeps passing legislation forever tightening the regulation of guns, even though Maryland has some of the toughest gun restrictions in the Country, they will be betraying their oaths and should be forced to step down by their own damn statutes. What did Hitler teach you Democrats? Keep taking liberty away from the population, bit by bit, until the people have no liberty left and it is too late for them to do anything about it. The Democratic party will not be satisfied until everyone is a brainwashed moron that believes their government owns them and will take care of them. The Democratic party is literally trying to destroy this Country and I fear the end result.
Marie says
ARE…??? Are republican president…..fantastic…..
So sad that people like you….23 on here….continue to support a blowhard, money grubbing fool like Trump who gives no shits about common folk like you! Governor Hogan at least has a brain and can think for himself. …you’re all pathetic sheep. This man is undoubtedly the worst President we have ever had…thats a FACT….let me guess, you also like Andy Harris…another one who gives NO shits about you!!
Gary Ambridge says
I thought Andy was to look after us? Harris is all talk and no go.
Ha says
Karma is a bitch there lex luthor
Harford Republican says
Once again Andy Harris supports trump and the destruction of the bay. and the watermen line up to vote for both.
Taxpayer says
This is a regional issue and should be a consortium of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia providing the funding for Bay restoration issues. The federal government should not be involved. Local money, with local control, should be leading the resolution of the issues, not federal money, with federal control.
WJW5115 says
I agree to an extent. As long as the EPA exists, the Fed gov’t. has a responsibility to look after the region’s interests. That being said, if this budget does cut funds for bay cleanup, all is not lost. We just roll up our sleeves and find other ways to continue the progress we’ve made. The Federal government is not our mommy. We are big boys and girls who can make grown-up decisions and find our own solutions, if needed.
Dave says
How about you go after the companies that pollute the bay? Now there’s a novel idea. Go home Hogan, you’re drunk with power.
Seriously? says
Most of the pollution comes from PA north. He has no authority there
Seriously? says
Hooray! Hogan is finally criticizing the Trump administration. Wonder why? Presidential run??
SoulCrusher says
He would not win a Republican ticket. Bottom line. End of discussion.