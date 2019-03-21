Bel Air Police Officer Involved in Crash During Traffic Stop

From the Bep Air Police Department:
At approximately 8 pm Wednesday a 17 year veteran with the Bel Air Police Department was involved in a departmental vehicle crash at the intersection of Baltimore Pike (Business Route 1) and Route 24 (Veterans Memorial Highway).
The officer was making a left turn from southbound Route 1 onto southbound Route 24 and was in the process of conducting a traffic stop for a red light violation. The patrol vehicle then collided with another vehicle traveling northbound on Route 1.
The officer was transported to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle (64 year old male, Texas resident) was not injured during the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police and the Bel Air Police Department.
Comments
DriverEd says
This sounds like a creative way of saying the officer ran the red light to catch the other car that ran the red light.
PW3 says
yep!
LOL says
That’s not possible, officers are highly trained in driving so much that they, unlike normal drivers, have special distracted driving skills including driving when on the phone
veritas says
Sounds like a little incident I had with a Maryland State Trooper a few years ago. I was entering the freeway as the trooper was pulling to the shoulder. As I passed him in my lane, he suddenly hit the gas and pulled directly into my lane.
I took strong evasive action, hit the horn and yelled at him through the window all at the same time. He dove back to the shoulder to collect himself and I went on my way.
A bit later, I called the local barracks and suggested to the Sergeant that they send him for some remedial driver training in the use of mirrors and turn signals.
Every driver makes mistakes, but when you are a professional, and the mistake enforcer, you should be held to a higher standard.
Securitas says
You hard-a55. You called his boss.
LOL
ForestHillResident says
Thank you for putting your body on the line. Get better. We need you out there. Ignore these other morons.
The way It Is says
So in otherwords he turned left an cut off a Northbound driver, Nice job. He was probably on his cell phone.