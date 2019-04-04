Bel Air Man Faces DUI Charges after Crashing Car into Darlington Home

From Maryland State Police:

On 4/3/2019 at approximately 9:09 PM, Troopers of the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the 4000 block of Conowingo Road for a motor vehicle collision.

Troopers arrived on scene and found a red Subaru station wagon had been traveling on southbound US-1 prior to Hughes Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a house. The collision caused the house and foundation to move several feet.

The driver was identified as 40 Year Old Douglas Greenwalter of Bel Air, Maryland. Greenwalter was placed under arrest and is facing charges for driving under the influence of alcohol and utilizing a cellular phone/texting while driving.

Harford County Building Inspectors responded to the scene to evaluate the safety of the house. No injuries were reported by the driver or residents inside the house.