The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Sirens / Suspect Sought after Failed Arson of Perryman Apartment Building

Suspect Sought after Failed Arson of Perryman Apartment Building

By 9 Comments

From Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking assistance in identifying a person responsible for intentionally dousing a flammable liquid within an occupied Aberdeen apartment complex late yesterday evening.

On April 4, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Aberdeen Fire Department responded to Perrywood Garden Apartments, 230 Mayberry Drive for a reported fuel leak. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large puddle of suspected gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building. During the course of locating a source for the fuel, they found possible items related to the incident including an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building. Firefighters requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and after reviewing surveillance footage, observed the below suspect entering the apartment building at approximately 9:30 p.m. The suspect places a blanket on the floor, douses the blanket with a flammable liquid and makes a failed attempt to ignite the blanket. The suspect picks up the blanket, flees the apartment building and discards the items outside.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the community or anyone who can identify this suspect, to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4846 or Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.

Comments

  1. catch this little prick, and don’t, do not, call the police…just beat his ass so he doesn’t do it again.

    0
    Reply

  3. I’m pretty sure someone in the building knows who he is. You don’t go through all that effort for nothing….

    0
    Reply

      • Does everything you see remind you of my rear end? Why are you so fixated with my ass? Maybe you should talk to someone about that, or maybe you can just kiss my ass….

        0
        Reply

  4. Probably an angry douchebag of a boyfriend who is a boil on the butt of humanity ..

    0
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: