Suspect Sought after Failed Arson of Perryman Apartment Building

From Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:
Deputy State Fire Marshals are seeking assistance in identifying a person responsible for intentionally dousing a flammable liquid within an occupied Aberdeen apartment complex late yesterday evening.
On April 4, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Aberdeen Fire Department responded to Perrywood Garden Apartments, 230 Mayberry Drive for a reported fuel leak. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large puddle of suspected gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building. During the course of locating a source for the fuel, they found possible items related to the incident including an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building. Firefighters requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.
Deputy State Fire Marshals responded and after reviewing surveillance footage, observed the below suspect entering the apartment building at approximately 9:30 p.m. The suspect places a blanket on the floor, douses the blanket with a flammable liquid and makes a failed attempt to ignite the blanket. The suspect picks up the blanket, flees the apartment building and discards the items outside.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal requests those living in the community or anyone who can identify this suspect, to contact the Northeast Regional Office at 410-836-4846 or Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529.
Comments
