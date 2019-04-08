Volunteers Welcome to Plant Trees on April 19 for Harford’s Annual Arbor Day Celebration

From Harford County government:

Harford County will celebrate Arbor Day this year by planting 140 trees on the campus of Harford Community College in Bel Air. Volunteers are needed to help with the plantings on Friday, April 19 beginning at 9:30 a.m. behind the Hays-Heighe House. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and HCC President Dr. Dianna Phillips are planning to participate. Families, civic organizations, school groups, and Scouts are welcome. Everyone will receive a free tree to take home and light refreshments will be served.

This year marks the 16th annual Arbor Day celebration organized by the Harford County Department of Planning & Zoning to plant native trees throughout the county. The event will feature demonstrations from local organizations including the Susquehannock Wildlife Society, Master Gardeners, and an appearance by Myrtle the Recycling Turtle.

Participants should bring a hammer, shovel and work gloves, if possible, and arrive at 9:30 a.m. on the college campus at 401 Thomas Run Road. Tree planting will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is expected to last two to three hours. Harford Community College will also be celebrating Earth Week with on-campus activities and students are encouraged to join in the Arbor Day event.

The free native tree will be provided courtesy of the Forest Conservancy District Board of Harford County, an advocacy group that promotes stewardship, conservation, and sustainable use of Maryland’s forest resources.

This year’s Arbor Day celebration will include the 16th annual presentation of the Arbor Day Foundation’s National Arbor Day Tree City USA Award to Harford County government. The award recognizes the work of elected officials, staff, and citizens who plant and care for the community forest, benefiting the environment and the economy. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization of nearly one million members whose mission is to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

Since 2003, Harford County has planted over 32,000 native trees in recognition of Arbor Day. Tree varieties native to Harford County include red maple, tulip poplar, white oak, black walnut, eastern red cedar and redbud.

Trees reduce air, noise and visual pollution; they stabilize soils and reduce water pollution through absorption. Trees also enhance property values and provide protection from the sun by reducing glare; they reduce the heat island effect by shading buildings and parking lots. Last, but not least, they add beauty to our surroundings.

More information about this year’s Arbor Day celebration is available from Jennifer Wilson, Department of Planning and Zoning, at 410-638-3103 ext. 1365.